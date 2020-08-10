What Type Of Shareholders Make Up TG Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TGTX) Share Registry?

A look at the shareholders of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

With a market capitalization of US$2.4b, TG Therapeutics is a decent size, so it is probably on the radar of institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about TG Therapeutics.

View our latest analysis for TG Therapeutics

ownership-breakdown More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About TG Therapeutics?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that TG Therapeutics does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of TG Therapeutics, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

earnings-and-revenue-growth More

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Hedge funds don't have many shares in TG Therapeutics. The company's largest shareholder is RA Capital Management, L.P., with ownership of 11%. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 11% and 8.2% of the stock. Michael Weiss, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chairman of the Board.

We did some more digging and found that 9 of the top shareholders account for roughly 51% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

Story continues