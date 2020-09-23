What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:TOG) Shares?

If you want to know who really controls TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:TOG), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of CA$332m, TORC Oil & Gas is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about TORC Oil & Gas.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About TORC Oil & Gas?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

TORC Oil & Gas already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see TORC Oil & Gas' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in TORC Oil & Gas. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is currently the largest shareholder, with 29% of shares outstanding. With 3.6% and 2.3% of the shares outstanding respectively, Dimensional Fund Advisors L.P. and Fiera Capital Corporation are the second and third largest shareholders. In addition, we found that Brett Herman, the CEO has 0.9% of the shares allocated to his name

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

