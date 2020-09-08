What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

InterDigital isn't enormous, but it's not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of US$1.9b, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about InterDigital.

See our latest analysis for InterDigital

ownership-breakdown More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About InterDigital?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in InterDigital. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at InterDigital's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

earnings-and-revenue-growth More

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in InterDigital. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is BlackRock, Inc. with 12% of shares outstanding. With 9.7% and 5.0% of the shares outstanding respectively, The Vanguard Group, Inc. and Renaissance Technologies Corp. are the second and third largest shareholders. In addition, we found that William Merritt, the CEO has 0.7% of the shares allocated to his name

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 51% of the ownership is controlled by the top 12 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

Story continues