What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) Shares?

Every investor in De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

De La Rue is a smaller company with a market capitalization of UK£273m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about De La Rue.

See our latest analysis for De La Rue

ownership-breakdown More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About De La Rue?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in De La Rue. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at De La Rue's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

earnings-and-revenue-growth More

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. It would appear that 7.2% of De La Rue shares are controlled by hedge funds. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. The company's largest shareholder is Aberforth Partners LLP, with ownership of 12%. Schroder Investment Management Limited is the second largest shareholder owning 11% of common stock, and Brandes Investment Partners, L.P. holds about 11% of the company stock.

We did some more digging and found that 6 of the top shareholders account for roughly 51% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

Story continues