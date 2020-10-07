What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of ReadyTech Holdings Limited (ASX:RDY) Shares?

If you want to know who really controls ReadyTech Holdings Limited (ASX:RDY), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of AU$150m, ReadyTech Holdings is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about ReadyTech Holdings.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About ReadyTech Holdings?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that ReadyTech Holdings does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at ReadyTech Holdings' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in ReadyTech Holdings. Pemba Capital Partners Pty Limited is currently the company's largest shareholder with 42% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 11% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 5.0% by the third-largest shareholder. Marc Washbourne, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

