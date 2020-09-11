What Type Of Shareholders Make Up OreCorp Limited's (ASX:ORR) Share Registry?

A look at the shareholders of OreCorp Limited (ASX:ORR) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

With a market capitalization of AU$151m, OreCorp is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about OreCorp.

Check out our latest analysis for OreCorp

ownership-breakdown More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About OreCorp?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that OreCorp does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see OreCorp's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

earnings-and-revenue-growth More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in OreCorp. Our data shows that Federation Mining Pty Ltd is the largest shareholder with 13% of shares outstanding. Westoz Funds Management Pty Ltd. is the second largest shareholder owning 11% of common stock, and Rollason Pty Ltd. holds about 9.3% of the company stock. Furthermore, CEO Matthew Yates is the owner of 3.3% of the company's shares.

We did some more digging and found that 9 of the top shareholders account for roughly 51% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Story continues