What Type Of Shareholders Make Up Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc's (LON:MBH) Share Registry?

If you want to know who really controls Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

With a market capitalization of UK£89m, Michelmersh Brick Holdings is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Michelmersh Brick Holdings.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Michelmersh Brick Holdings?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Michelmersh Brick Holdings. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Michelmersh Brick Holdings' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Michelmersh Brick Holdings. Our data shows that Eric Gadsden is the largest shareholder with 24% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 20% and 6.4%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Furthermore, CEO Frank Hanna is the owner of 0.6% of the company's shares.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 3 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

