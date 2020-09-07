What Type Of Shareholders Make Up Duluth Holdings Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DLTH) Share Registry?

Every investor in Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Duluth Holdings is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$411m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Duluth Holdings.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Duluth Holdings?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Duluth Holdings already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Duluth Holdings, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Duluth Holdings. With a 35% stake, CEO Stephen Schlecht is the largest shareholder. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 27% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 2.8% by the third-largest shareholder.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

