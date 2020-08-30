What Type Of Shareholders Make Up Daily Mail and General Trust plc's (LON:DMGT) Share Registry?

The big shareholder groups in Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Daily Mail and General Trust isn't enormous, but it's not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of UK£1.5b, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Daily Mail and General Trust.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Daily Mail and General Trust?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Daily Mail and General Trust does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Daily Mail and General Trust, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Daily Mail and General Trust. Rothermere Investments Limited is currently the largest shareholder, with 24% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 13% and 6.0%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

On looking further, we found that 54% of the shares are owned by the top 5 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

