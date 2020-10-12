What Type Of Returns Would Smart Sand's(NASDAQ:SND) Shareholders Have Earned If They Purchased Their SharesThree Years Ago?

It is a pleasure to report that the Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) is up 37% in the last quarter. But that is meagre solace in the face of the shocking decline over three years. The share price has sunk like a leaky ship, down 78% in that time. So we're relieved for long term holders to see a bit of uplift. But the more important question is whether the underlying business can justify a higher price still.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Smart Sand saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 2.4% per year, over the last three years. The share price decline of 40% is actually steeper than the EPS slippage. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, in the past. The less favorable sentiment is reflected in its current P/E ratio of 3.29.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

Over the last year, Smart Sand shareholders took a loss of 40%. In contrast the market gained about 24%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 21% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last three years. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Smart Sand better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Smart Sand has 5 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

