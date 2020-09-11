What Type Of Returns Would Actual Experience's(LON:ACT) Shareholders Have Earned If They Purchased Their SharesThree Years Ago?

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 166% in the last quarter. Meanwhile over the last three years the stock has dropped hard. Indeed, the share price is down a tragic 62% in the last three years. So it is really good to see an improvement. While many would remain nervous, there could be further gains if the business can put its best foot forward.

View our latest analysis for Actual Experience

Actual Experience wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over three years, Actual Experience grew revenue at 60% per year. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. The share price has moved in quite the opposite direction, down 17% over that time, a bad result. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the losses are concerning investors. When we see revenue growth, paired with a falling share price, we can't help wonder if there is an opportunity for those who are willing to dig deeper.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

earnings-and-revenue-growth More

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. This free interactive report on Actual Experience's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Although it hurts that Actual Experience returned a loss of 6.3% in the last twelve months, the broader market was actually worse, returning a loss of 11%. Of far more concern is the 9.9% p.a. loss served to shareholders over the last five years. This sort of share price action isn't particularly encouraging, but at least the losses are slowing. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Actual Experience better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Actual Experience (including 2 which is make us uncomfortable) .

We will like Actual Experience better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

