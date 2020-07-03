What Type Of Car Insurance Coverage Should Drivers Purchase?

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2020 / Compare-autoinsurance.org (https://compare-autoinsurance.org/) announces a new blog post that explains what type of coverage should drivers purchase in order to be properly protected.

To legally drive in the US, drivers need car insurance. The minimum car insurance requirements are different in every state. Besides purchasing the state's minimum required coverage, drivers can purchase additional coverage in order to be better protected in various situations.

The types of insurance that can protect the drivers are the following:

Liability insurance. It will pay for the damage caused to someone's car or property by an at-fault policyholder. Liability insurance has two components. The Bodily Injury Liability will pay the medical expenses of a person that got injured by the policyholder, while the Property Damage Liability component will pay to repair the damage done to someone's else property. A minimum level of liability insurance is mandatory in all states.

Personal Injury Protection (PIP). This coverage will pay for the medical bills of a policyholder and his passengers, even if the policyholder is at-fault in the incident. Drivers that do not own health insurance are strongly recommended to get this coverage. In some states PIP insurance is mandatory. PIP insurance will also pay for the policyholder's lost wages.

Collision and comprehensive coverage . Usually, these policies are sold together by insurance companies. Collision insurance will reimburse the costs to repair or replace the policyholder's vehicle, even if he was at-fault in the accident. Comprehensive coverage will cover the damage resulted from incidents that are not related to collisions, such as vandalism, theft, fire, extreme weather events, etc. Drivers that live in dangerous zones, own an expensive vehicle, or just want to be better protected should get these coverages. To save money on these coverages, drivers can set a higher deductible.

Uninsured motorist/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM) insurance. This insurance will pay for the medical expenses and other costs when the policyholder gets hit by an uninsured driver. Drivers that live in states with a high number of uninsured drivers, should consider getting this coverage.

Gap insurance. This insurance is typically applied to financed vehicles. Gap insurance is a type of coverage that covers the difference between what a driver owes on the car and what is worth at the time of the loss.

