Tyner Rushing Joins Chris Pratt in Amazon Thriller ‘The Terminal List’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Tyner Rushing has booked a recurring guest star role alongside Chris Pratt in the upcoming thriller drama series “The Terminal List” for Amazon Prime Video, Variety has learned exclusively.

Tyner will play James Reece’s (Pratt) close friend Liz Riley, a former Army pilot, who is described as being “equal parts wit and warmth.” The character hails from Alabama, and her friends — especially James Reece — mean everything to her. As they’ve been to hell and back together, there’s no danger she wouldn’t face for them. “When the going gets tough, this ‘Bama born badass only gets tougher,” Amazon says.

“The Terminal List” follows James, a Navy SEAL, after his entire platoon is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. When James returns home, he experiences conflicting memories of the event and questions his own culpability. As new evidence comes to light, he realizes there are dark forces working against him, endangering himself and the people he loves.

The series is based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carr, who serves as an executive producer alongside Pratt; Jon Schumacher; Antonia Fuqua; Daniel Shattuck, who also serves as a writer on the series, and David DiGilio, who also serves as showrunner. “The Terminal List” is a co-production from Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.

