Tyler West Is Seventh Celebrity Confirmed For Strictly Come Dancing 2022

Tyler West (Photo: BBC)

Radio DJ Tyler West has become the seventh celebrity to be announced for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The presenter is best known for hosting weekday afternoons on Kiss and has presented shows on CBBC, MTV News and BBC Three.

Tyler was revealed to be joining Strictly on Monday’s Kiss Breakfast with Jordan & Perri.

He said in a statement: “I am SO gassed to be joining the Strictly family! As I started writing this I already got cramp. It’s going to be one crazy incredible journey which will no doubt be SO far outside my comfort zone.

“It’s a show that means so much to me and my family and I can’t wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor… with a side of sequins.”

Tyler joins six previously announced stars competing on Strictly this year, including Will Mellor and Kym Marsh, who were the first contestants confirmed for the series last week.

Since then, radio personality Richie Anderson, Loose Women panellist Kaye Adams, comedian Jayde Adams and Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds have also been revealed to be taking part.

More stars are set to be revealed over the coming days – check out the full list of rumoured celebs here.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One next month.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

