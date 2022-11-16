Tyler Van Dyke or Jacurri Brown? Cristobal won’t say who will start for Miami at Clemson

The Miami Hurricanes are holding off on announcing a starting quarterback for their game against the No. 9 Clemson Tigers on Saturday, leaving it a mystery as to whether Tyler Van Dyke will finally return to the lineup or Jacurri Brown will make his second start in a row.

Van Dyke has missed two of the last three games with an apparent right shoulder injury, and threw just eight passes in his only appearance Nov. 5 against the Florida State Seminoles before he and coaches decided he couldn’t quite play through the pain.

“I think you know that answer would be no,” coach Mario Cristobal quipped when asked whether he would name a starting quarterback for this weekend.

Brown played the entire second half of Miami’s loss to Florida State, then made his first career start Saturday, leading the Hurricanes to a 35-14 win against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. He went 14 of 19 for 136 yards and three touchdowns, and ran 19 times for 87 yards to pick up a victory in his home state.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound freshman was a four-star prospect and the No. 17 quarterback in the Class of 2022, according to the 247Sports composite rankings, and has appeared in six total games, mostly for designed runs in short-yardage situations.

Van Dyke, a sophomore and potential early round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has gone 156 of 245 for 1,761 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions this year after earning Atlantic Coast Conference Rookie of the Year honors last season.

Quarterback Jake Garcia also started one game this year, leading the Hurricanes (5-5, 3-3) to a quadruple-overtime win against the Virginia Cavaliers last month, but the redshirt freshman has thrown four interceptions and only two touchdowns.

Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Jalen Rivers (64) is helped off the field after an injury during an ACC football game against Florida State University at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, November 5, 2022. D.A. Varela/dvarela@miamiherald.com

More Miami Hurricanes injury updates

Running back Donald Chaney Jr. is also still tracking to make his season debut later this week.

“He has practiced full. How much he will play — I think we have to let the rest of the week play out,” Cristobal said. “At this time of year, we don’t tackle, so that’s the one part of his return to play that he is missing. Now, he has been hit and he’s been in collisions, and he’s done a great job. ... He is very, very, very close. Medically, he’s completely cleared.”

Story continues

Chaney, a redshirt freshman, has played in only two games since the start of last year after he sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury in Week 2 of last season.

Running back Henry Parrish Jr. and star defensive tackle Leonard Taylor are making good progress, too, and Cristobal said he feels good about the possibility of both playing in Clemson, South Carolina.

Parrish did not travel to Atlanta last week, while Taylor sat out the second half of Miami’s win with a lower-leg injury.

“Those guys have had consistent successful practices,” the first-year coach said.

Jalen Rivers, however, “will be a game-time decision,” Cristobal said, after he sat out last weekend. The offensive lineman, who started the first nine games of the year at left guard, went down with an injury against the Seminoles.

Defensive lineman Jared Harrison-Hunte will miss his second straight game with an unspecified injury.