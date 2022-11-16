Tyler Van Dyke or Jacurri Brown? Cristobal won’t say who will start for Miami at Clemson

David Wilson
·3 min read

The Miami Hurricanes are holding off on announcing a starting quarterback for their game against the No. 9 Clemson Tigers on Saturday, leaving it a mystery as to whether Tyler Van Dyke will finally return to the lineup or Jacurri Brown will make his second start in a row.

Van Dyke has missed two of the last three games with an apparent right shoulder injury, and threw just eight passes in his only appearance Nov. 5 against the Florida State Seminoles before he and coaches decided he couldn’t quite play through the pain.

“I think you know that answer would be no,” coach Mario Cristobal quipped when asked whether he would name a starting quarterback for this weekend.

Brown played the entire second half of Miami’s loss to Florida State, then made his first career start Saturday, leading the Hurricanes to a 35-14 win against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. He went 14 of 19 for 136 yards and three touchdowns, and ran 19 times for 87 yards to pick up a victory in his home state.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound freshman was a four-star prospect and the No. 17 quarterback in the Class of 2022, according to the 247Sports composite rankings, and has appeared in six total games, mostly for designed runs in short-yardage situations.

Van Dyke, a sophomore and potential early round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has gone 156 of 245 for 1,761 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions this year after earning Atlantic Coast Conference Rookie of the Year honors last season.

Quarterback Jake Garcia also started one game this year, leading the Hurricanes (5-5, 3-3) to a quadruple-overtime win against the Virginia Cavaliers last month, but the redshirt freshman has thrown four interceptions and only two touchdowns.

Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Jalen Rivers (64) is helped off the field after an injury during an ACC football game against Florida State University at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, November 5, 2022. D.A. Varela/dvarela@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Jalen Rivers (64) is helped off the field after an injury during an ACC football game against Florida State University at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, November 5, 2022. D.A. Varela/dvarela@miamiherald.com

More Miami Hurricanes injury updates

Running back Donald Chaney Jr. is also still tracking to make his season debut later this week.

“He has practiced full. How much he will play — I think we have to let the rest of the week play out,” Cristobal said. “At this time of year, we don’t tackle, so that’s the one part of his return to play that he is missing. Now, he has been hit and he’s been in collisions, and he’s done a great job. ... He is very, very, very close. Medically, he’s completely cleared.”

Chaney, a redshirt freshman, has played in only two games since the start of last year after he sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury in Week 2 of last season.

Running back Henry Parrish Jr. and star defensive tackle Leonard Taylor are making good progress, too, and Cristobal said he feels good about the possibility of both playing in Clemson, South Carolina.

Parrish did not travel to Atlanta last week, while Taylor sat out the second half of Miami’s win with a lower-leg injury.

“Those guys have had consistent successful practices,” the first-year coach said.

Jalen Rivers, however, “will be a game-time decision,” Cristobal said, after he sat out last weekend. The offensive lineman, who started the first nine games of the year at left guard, went down with an injury against the Seminoles.

Defensive lineman Jared Harrison-Hunte will miss his second straight game with an unspecified injury.

Latest Stories

  • Wizards earn 4th straight victory, 102-92 over Grizzlies

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis scored 25 points and Deni Avdija added 21 to lead the Washington Wizards to their fourth straight victory, 102-92 over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night. The Wizards swept a weekend back-to-back against Utah and Memphis, two of the Western Conference's top teams in the early going this season. Washington did that without Bradley Beal, who is still getting back into playing shape after going through health and safety protocols. Memphis was missing key play

  • Oilers' Evander Kane recounts gruesome injury: 'I've never seen that much blood'

    Edmonton Oilers' forward Evander Kane shared graphic details about the horrific injury he suffered on Tuesday.

  • Highlight-reel goal by Adriana Leon lifts Canada women past Brazil in soccer friendly

    SANTOS, Brazil — Having coached the U.S. to two Olympic gold medals and a silver at the World Cup, Pia Sundhage knows her football. And Sundhage, now in charge of the Brazil women, was quick to praise Canada after her side was beaten 2-1 Friday. "Remember Canada is the gold medallist in the Olympics and they're getting better and better," said the 62-year-old Swede, whose U.S. team beat Canada 4-3 after extra time in an epic semifinal at the 2012 London Olympics. The Canadians took their revenge

  • Alex Killorn scores in OT, Lightning beat Stars 5-4

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Alex Killorn scored from the left circle on a 2-on-1 at 3:43 of overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Dallas Stars 5-4 on Tuesday night. Lightning captain Steve Stamkos got the second assist on the goal, making him the second Tampa Bay player to reach 500 assists. Martin St. Louis holds the team record with 588. Radek Faksa made it 4-4 with 4:42 left in the third period, picking up the Stars' fourth short-handed goal after stealing the puck from Mikhail Sergachev deep

  • Hornets stop 8-game slide with 112-105 win against Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 17 points and nine assists, and the Charlotte Hornets stopped an eight-game slide with a 112-105 victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday night. Charlotte had seven players score in double figures, including its starting lineup. Mason Plumlee had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Terry Rozier scored 17 points, and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 16. Franz Wagner scored 23 points and Wendell Carter Jr., added 20 for Orlando, but the Magic had 22 turnovers. Ball, who missed the H

  • Adebayo scores 30 points as Heat rally past Suns 113-112

    MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 30 points, including a pair of free throws to put Miami up for good with 35 seconds left, and the Heat rallied from a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Phoenix Suns 113-112 on Monday night. Phoenix had three shots to win on its final possession — a missed layup by Cameron Payne, a jumper from Devin Booker that Jimmy Butler blocked, and then a 3-pointer from Booker that fell short. Butler finished with 16 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists for M

  • Gavrikov scores in OT, Blue Jackets beat Flyers 5-4

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored at 3:14 of overtime to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 5-4 victory over Philadelphia on Tuesday night, sending the Flyers to their fourth straight loss. Gavrikov connected off a tic-tac-tie feed from Cole Sillinger to Yegor Chinakhov. Boone Jenner scored twice, Eric Robinson had a goal and an assist, Sean Kuraly added a goal and Gavrikov also had an assist for Columbus, which picked up points in its third straight game. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 15

  • Ducks beat Wings, snap 3-game skid on Strome's OT goal

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored on a pass from Trevor Zegras with 49 seconds left in overtime and the Anaheim Ducks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. After John Klingberg scored his first goal for his new team with 46 seconds left in regulation to force overtime, the Ducks earned only their fifth win of the season when a backhand clearing attempt by Detroit's Tyler Bertuzzi accidentally hit Strome in front of the net. Zeg

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • Kings overpower Nets 153-121 for 4th straight victory

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Terence Davis scored 31 points and sparked a big second-quarter run that helped the Sacramento Kings race past the New Jersey Nets 153-121 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory. Kevin Huerter had 19 points and Domantas Sabonis added 17 as the Kings had their highest-scoring game in nearly 30 years. Sacramento has won seven of nine following an 0-4 start to coach Mike Brown’s first season. Kevin Durant scored 27 points to lead Brooklyn, but the Nets had no a

  • Doncic, Mavs blow big lead, hang on to beat Clippers 103-101

    DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 35 points, Dorian Finney-Smith added 21 and the Dallas Mavericks held on for a 103-101 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers after blowing a 25-point lead Tuesday night. Reggie Bullock broke out of a shooting slump with four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, including two in a row to put Dallas ahead for good at 99-93 with less than two minutes remaining. With the Mavericks leading by one in the final 30 seconds, Doncic grabbed an errant pass that was headed out

  • Packers release two 2021 picks in Amari Rodgers, Kylin Hill

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have released wide receiver/punt returner Amari Rodgers one year after they traded up in the third round to draft the former Clemson star. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced on Tuesday the roster moves involving Rodgers and running back/kick returner Kylin Hill, a 2021 seventh-round pick from Mississippi State. Green Bay sent the No. 92 and No. 135 picks in the 2021 draft to the Tennessee Titans for the right to select Rodgers at No. 85

  • Allen's miscues, Jefferson's big day help Vikings beat Bills

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Patrick Peterson intercepted Josh Allen with 1:12 left in overtime to finally end a sloppy, yet thrilling back-and-forth game between two of the NFL’s best teams, and the Minnesota Vikings completed their rally from a 17-point second-half deficit to beat the Buffalo Bills 33-30 on Sunday. The Vikings took advantage of three turnovers by Allen in the fourth quarter and overtime, pulling ahead late in regulation when he mishandled a snap and fumbled in the end zone. Greg

  • After a career calling some of Canada's greatest moments, Steve Armitage gets his call to the Hall of Fame

    With all the noise that's out there, I'm missing the sound of his voice and I'm willing to wager that I'm not alone. For most of the past six decades, Steve Armitage has been a genius when it comes to delivering the spontaneous and immediate description of sport — any kind of sport. He's the ultimate play caller who possesses that unique ability to capture the drama of a race. Steve's retired now, living the good life and playing golf or going fishing whenever he can. When I contacted him not so

  • Doncic's triple-double, Dinwiddie's late run lead Mavs' win

    DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 42 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his third triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 117-112 on Saturday night. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 20 points, capped by three 3-pointers in the final 2 1/2 minutes. The first of those tied it at 106 with 2:35 to play. His next, with 1:52 to go, put the Mavericks ahead for good. Christian Wood scored 19 points off the bench after missing Dallas’ previous two games with a knee s

  • Canada's Howe, Weidemann earn speedskating medals on first day of season

    STAVANGER, Norway — Canada's Connor Howe earned silver and Isabelle Weidemann took bronze on Friday in the first day of international speedskating competition of the 2022-23 season. Howe reached the podium in the men's 1,500-metre race at the season-opening World Cup stop, and Weidemann got her medal in the women's 3,000 metres. Howe, from Canmore, Alta., won only the third individual World Cup medal of his career. Racing in the penultimate pair, Howe finished in one minute 46.656 seconds. "With

  • Brunson, Knicks send Jazz to third straight loss 118-111

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 25 points and eight assists as the New York Knicks beat Utah 118-111 on Tuesday night and handed the Jazz their first home loss of the season. Cam Reddish scored 19 points, R.J. Barrett 18, and Julius Randle 15 for the Knicks, who shot 47% from the field in their third road win of the season. Kelly Olynyk had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson finished with 15 points and Malik Beasley14 as Utah lost its third straight game. The Jaz

  • New Jersey Devils beat Montreal Canadiens 5-1 for 10th straight victory

    MONTREAL — A three-goal second period helped power the New Jersey Devils to a 5-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night to extend their win streak to 10 games. After a quiet opening period at Bell Centre, Dougie Hamilton and Jack Hughes - with a pair - scored in a span of just over 11 minutes to help the Devils take control. Jesper Bratt added an insurance goal in the third period and John Marino had an empty-netter for New Jersey (13-3-0). “It all about the team. It’s any line th

  • Mel Pemble's journey from Winter Paralympian to Para-cycling world champion

    Mel Pemble is an athlete on the rise. The Canadian Para-cyclist burst onto the scene last month in France at her first Para-cycling track world championships, where she turned heads by breaking a world record and capturing two gold medals. A former Para-alpine skier who competed at the 2018 Paralympics, Pemble is now racing toward the 2024 Paralympics in Paris while quickly rising to the top of a different sport. The 22-year-old resident of Victoria, B.C., was just as surprised by her breakout d

  • Meier puts Sharks ahead to stay in 5-2 win over Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Timo Meier scored a tiebreaking, power-play goal with 2:47 remaining, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Tuesday night. The Sharks handed Vegas its second straight home loss after it had won nine straight, including six on the road. Luke Kunin, Matt Nieto, Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro also scored for San Jose, while James Reimer made 22 saves. Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault scored for Vegas. Logan Thompson, who had his six-game win streak snap