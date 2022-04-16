Tyler Van Dyke, first-team offense dominate Miami Hurricanes spring game

In this article:

Miami Hurricanes starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke led the first-team offense to four touchdowns and a field goal in the spring game to give the offense the victory Saturday in front of a half-filled DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Ole Miss transfer Henry Parrish ran for touchdowns of 2 yards and 1 yard in the first half and Thaddius Franklin had a 3-yard touchdown run.

In the second half, Van Dyke thew a 7-yard touchdown to Jacolby George.

Van Dyke completed 20 of 32 passes for 172 yards and the touchdown.

Backup Jake Garcia was 14 of 24 for 117 yards. His second-team offense did not score.

Sophomore Andy Borregales kicked a 22-yard field goal in the first half to culminate Garcia’s third drive.

The game was broken into two, 15-minute conventional quarters for the first half, with the second half running.

Franklin was the leading rusher with 60 yards on 14 carries.

