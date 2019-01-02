Tyler Trent, Purdue superfan, dies after battle with cancer

Tyler Trent, the Purdue superfan whose story inspired an outpouring of national support, died Tuesday after a third round battling osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer. The news was confirmed by his family to IndyStar.com.

He was 20 years old.

Trent's story and inspiring attitude while facing cancer has helped generate awareness and donations for cancer research. Helping his cause was his sports fandom, particularly for Purdue. He was on hand for the Boilermakers' surprise upset of No. 2 Ohio State on Oct. 20 in West Lafayette, Ind. — which he predicted ahead of time — and was named an honorary team captain for the Old Oaken Bucket game against Indiana, a 28-21 Purdue win. The Indianapolis Colts even flew Trent to the Music City Bowl so he could watch the Boilermakers' matchup against Auburn.

Trent was also featured on numerous ESPN features and was named the recipient Disney Spirit Award. He first found out about the osteosarcoma when he was 15. It resurfaced two years later, and again shortly before he enrolled at Purdue in September 2017.

Trent, who had to withdraw in 2018 as the osteosarcoma in his spine intensified, was an an aspiring sports writer and IndyStar columnist. He wrote an autobiography titled "The Upset: Life, Sports, Death, and the Legacy in Between The 'TYLER STRONG' Story." Part of the proceeds from every book purchase goes toward cancer research.