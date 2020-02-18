Tyler Toffoli trade grade: Vancouver Canucks pay hefty price for offensive threat

The Vancouver Canucks have surprised many this season.

Contending for a playoff spot general manager Jim Benning maximized his opportunity in a wide-open Western Conference and acquired highly-coveted forward Tyler Toffoli from the Los Angeles Kings. Toffoli leaves L.A. as its top goal-scorer (18), just two days after becoming the first NHL player ever to score a hat trick in an outdoor game.

He now joins a Canucks team that sits one point back of the Edmonton Oilers for first in the Pacific Division.

Here's how the Canucks did.

Canucks received from Los Angeles:

Tyler Toffoli (F)

Kings received from Vancouver:

Tim Schaller (F), prospect Tyler Madden (F), 2020 second-round pick, 2022 conditional fourth-round pick

Prospect Tyler Madden and 2020 2nd round pick in addition to Schaller for Toffoli. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 18, 2020

Canucks grade: B

Vancouver, who have missed the Stanley Cup playoffs the last four seasons, made a win-now move acquiring Toffoli who immediately becomes its best winger with Brock Boeser out for three weeks (rib cartilage fracture); the announcement on Boeser came from general manager Jim Benning on the heels of the trade.

Tyler Toffoli caps his hat trick at the 2020 NHL Stadium Series, becoming the first NHL player to ever score a hat trick in an outdoor game #GoKingsGo pic.twitter.com/sLhsnedmLj — LA Kings (@LAKings) February 16, 2020

However, this move feels like a gamble for the Canucks.

Vancouver has built a talented young group, led by Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes, and has somewhat overachieved this season; not many expected them to be in a playoff spot in mid-February. However, this type of move is usually made by a team that thinks they are a player away from a Stanley Cup — not just a playoff spot. The acquisition of Toffoli does improve the team's playoff chances, but they're still not considered one of the leading Cup contenders.

Prospect Tyler Madden, a second-round pick and a conditional fourth-round draft pick is a steep price to pay for the Canucks. Madden has surged as one of the best prospects in the league after the Canucks selected him in the third round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. He potted a goal in Northeastern's double-overtime win over Boston University in the Beanpot championship just a week ago.

It's pretty clear Benning sees a path for the Canucks to make a deep postseason run with the Pacific Division bunched up. The Canucks already scored 3.19 goals a game before the addition Toffoli and his 18 goals will slot him tied for third-most on the team.

With the added firepower and rock-solid goaltending from Jacob Markstrom, who sports a 2.74 goals-against average and .918 save percentage, the Canucks are poised to end their playoff drought this season.

The only thing that could make this even more interesting? Toffoli a pending unrestricted free agent and the Canucks are going to have a tough time re-signing him.

For now, Toffoli makes the Canucks better but this trade may come back to hurt Vancouver in the future.