Tyler Stanaland's Divorce 'Wasn't a Surprise to His Close Friends,' Says 'Selling the OC' Costar Polly Brindle

Brindle said during a podcast interview she saw the realtor's split from Brittany Snow coming "for a while"

Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow's decision to split last year didn't come as a shock to one of his Selling the OC costars.

Polly Brindle, an Oppenheim Group agent in Orange County who appears on the Selling Sunset spinoff, said the news had been in "the cards for a while" during an appearance on the Sept. 12 episode of the podcast Reality Life with Kate Casey.

Stanaland and Snow, who tied the knot in 2020, separated last September and finalized their divorce in July. Season 2 of Selling the OC, which premiered Sept. 8, includes some of the split's emotional aftermath from Stanaland's side.

"The revelations that came out in season 1, I don't think that helps the situation," Brindle continued. "I mean, it wasn't a surprise to his close friends. Maybe it was a surprise to other people in the office who aren't as close with him. He is a very private person. And I, you know, respect that fully. So I wasn't surprised, no."

Stanaland and the Pitch Perfect star broke up less than a month after the first season of Selling the OC hit Netflix in August 2022. PEOPLE reported that the couple experienced marriage troubles after Stanaland revealed cast member Kayla Cardona attempted to kiss him off-camera — an incident one insider called the "final straw" in their relationship.

In season 2, Brindle reveals she and the newly single realtor shared a smooch in the office.

"It was actually a really sweet kind of moment," Brindle told Casey. "We'd been out; we all came back to the office. Obviously s--- faced, you know, people dispersed one by one; me and Tyler actually ended up passing out on the couch, not having smooched at that point, and we woke up, and nobody was in the office. So we were like, oh, s---, let's order our Ubers home separately. And we stood by the door. And I think we gave each other a hug and just ended up with our faces rubbing on each other for an extended amount of time."

Brindle says the moment was "cute," but the pair laughed it off during a call the following day.

"It was just like, 'Oh, that happened.' And nothing changed in our friendship. It was never an indication that something was going to happen like it was a drunken snog. And other people in the office knew immediately; it wasn't a secret. So to have that kind of used against us and blow up in this kind of big expose thing, it was like, what are you talking about? This is not the same thing as what you did a year and a half ago."

The show’s second season also sees Stanaland navigating his close friendship with fellow agent Alex Hall, whose connection with Stanaland has “always been there,” according to Brindle.

Brindle says she and Stanaland each called Hall the morning after their kiss to clarify what happened.

"Nothing had happened between him and Hall at that point," she says. "But it was definitely like they have the connection for sure. Like me and Tyler were really good friends. There's nothing more to it. So guess what? I'm not surprised that they end up kind of working out their dynamic by the end of season two. I don't think anyone's surprised by that."

Ahead of last week's Selling the OC season 2 premiere, Stanaland told PEOPLE he's "picking up the pieces" after his divorce from Snow.

"It's one of those things where time heals all wounds, and you see me as I'm going through it and picking up the pieces and finding my feet again," he explained. "But luckily, I had great people around me and dove into work. I think I'm still healing, in certain ways from it, but I keep saying divorce doesn't have to be a bad thing. You learn and grow from it."



