Tyler Skaggs, RIP

Bad news on the doorstep; we've lost Tyler Skaggs at age 27. (MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

Once upon a time, I was a newspaper reporter. I covered local, high school, college, and pro sports. I cultivated relationships, made some contacts, wrote what I saw.

These days, I am an internet sportswriter. I know a lot more about the games I cover now, but I know far less about the people I cover. In some instances, I don’t know anything personal about the athletes and coaches I’m writing about.

I’ve never seen this as a good or bad thing, it’s just a reflection of what I do and the shape of the gig. But then a day happens like Monday.

Angels left-handed pitcher Tyler Skaggs died Monday, at age 27. Tyler Skaggs, newlywed. Tyler Skaggs, athlete coming into his presumable prime. Tyler Skaggs, young person with the rest of his life ahead of him.

I’ve read some thoughtful pieces on this tragedy. It’s expected to be respectful of the dead and common for ebullient praise to be used, but from writers I respect, it sure sounds like Skaggs was a good guy. I can’t say for certain, I didn’t know him. But now I wish I had.

My friend Joe Sheehan had an interesting piece from his newsletter, talking about how he, as a child, responded to the shocking death of Thurman Munson. It never seems real. Athletes aren’t supposed to die in the middle of their careers. Ballplayers aren’t supposed to pitch on a Saturday, be gone on a Monday. It just seems like yesterday — can it really be ten years? — when the Angels lost Nick Adenhart.

Peter Gammons had some thoughtful things to share. I always look to Gammons at times like these.

A lot of people will say you should live every day as if it’s your last. My frame is a little different — tomorrow is likely, but never guaranteed. The point is, you want to take advantage of opportunities you get. I recall passing on a Rolling Stones concert in college because I had a test to study for. I can’t remember the grade, or even the class — but I remember missing the concert. Heck, maybe if I had told the professor about it, I could have gotten an extension. I’ve still never seen the Stones, one of my all-time favorite bands.

One of my responsibilities at Yahoo is to write about the previous day in baseball. It’s impossible to do that job today without pausing to mourn Skaggs, and to offer deepest condolences to his wife, Carli, his family, teammates, friends, and fans. I can’t imagine your pain. There are no adequate words.

I don’t have any grand answers here. We don’t know how Skaggs died, and no resolution is going to be satisfying. Time doesn’t necessarily heal all wounds; some things just hurt a little less, or a little differently, over time.

All I can say is, let’s try to take advantage of our opportunities, when it makes sense to do so. And let’s try to be good to each other. And let’s try to see the humanity in all this. And let’s try to remember what’s really important.

You come to me for stats and pickups and strategies, but maybe I could do a better job telling some of the stories. I don’t know. I try to be a little better every day. Some days are better than others.

RIP, 45.