Tyler Reddick won at Kansas. How did other NASCAR Cup Series playoff drivers fare?

Tyler Reddick is heading to the Round of 12.

Reddick emerged victorious late in a caution-filled race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday. The No. 45 car hung around the top three for most of the final stage, battling with Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski for the lead.

“We had really good pace,” Reddick told NBC Sports after the race. “Just couldn’t get ahead of Denny there (before the late caution).”

This is Reddick’s second win of the season, his first since March in Austin, Texas, at the Circuit of the Americas. It’s the second win at Kansas for 23XI Racing. Bubba Wallace has won there, as well.

Reddick and Kyle Larson, who won last week at Darlington, are the only drivers who have clinched spots in the Round of 12. The bottom four drivers of the playoff field will be eliminated after next weekend’s race at Bristol.

Here’s a look at six other drivers who had memorable performances — for better or worse — at Kansas on Sunday.

Martin Truex Jr.

The regular season points champion didn’t even last four laps in Sunday’s race.

During Lap 4, Truex ran into the wall as his rear right tire blew out. The No. 19 car was then towed to the garage — not to his pit stall — as a control arm in his car had been sheared, so even if they made it to pit road, his car wouldn’t have been able to be fixed under the damaged vehicle policy clock.

“I hate it for my guys,” Truex Jr. told NBC Sports after his disqualification. “Really unfortunate, very unlucky. Took off really tight, knew something was up, then blew a right rear.”

This puts Truex — who was No. 6 in the playoff picture entering Sunday — in a precarious points situation heading into next week’s race at Bristol. He sits in 13th, which is below the elimination line.

Kyle Larson

Last week’s winner at Darlington, Larson started the race in second, behind pole-winner Christopher Bell. The driver of the No. 5 car dominated early and won the first stage.

He led for a good part of the second stage as well but was eventually caught by Chase Elliott from the inside. He worked back through the field and returned to the Top 10, finishing fourth.

Bubba Wallace

Wallace was running in second place for significant parts of the first and second stages. On Lap 108, the No. 23 car’s right tow link broke as he slammed into the wall.

It was an unfortunate situation for Wallace, who was racing well for most of the early going. He ended up finishing 32nd and remains below the elimination line at 14th in the playoff standings.

Kevin Harvick

Harvick, who is retiring after this postseason, ran in the Top 10 for most of the race. He moves to 12th in the playoff standings with an 11th-place finish.

McDowell entered the day sitting 16th in the 16-driver Cup Series playoff standings. He didn’t help his cause, though he did move through the field throughout the race, but ultimately finished 26th. McDowell is now in the 16th spot heading into Bristol.

Joey Logano

Last year’s Cup Series champion didn’t have enough speed throughout Sunday’s race but gave himself a shot in the end. The No. 22 car worked through the field to battle Erik Jones for the lead during overtime, before Reddick passed both of them en route to victory.