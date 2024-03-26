Tyler Posey 'Would've Loved' for “Teen Wolf” Movie to Appeal to Grown-Up Fans: I 'Wanted to See More Adult Scenarios'

Stars from the former MTV series attended the Epic Cons in Chicago over the weekend

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Tyler Posey is pictured.

The cast of Teen Wolf is running as a pack once more!

Tyler Posey, Max and Charlie Carver, Keahu Kahuanui, Khylin Rhambo, Michael Johnston, Orny Adams, Ryan Kelley and Tyler Hoechlin were among the series alum who reunited at Epic Cons Chicago on Saturday for a panel moderated by actress Arielle Kebbel. As the conversation shifted toward discussing last year's Teen Wolf: The Movie, Posey shared his honest opinion about the project — and what he hoped it would be.

"Teen Wolf stuck. It was like 15 years ago or so now. Most of the fans were, there was a wide range of ages, but a lot of us were younger. You know what I mean? And now, you're all adults, right? Most of you are adults now. [Maybe] you just found it on Netflix last month, right? Or now," Posey, 32, said. "I felt like the movie that we just did ... it was still meant for a younger audience, you know what I mean? So, I would've loved to see the movie be made for the fans who have grown up with the show and it had that tone of, 'Hey, we're young adults now, or adults, and we're dealing with adult scenarios.'"

The actor continued, "I just wanted to see more adult scenarios in the movie. So, we just wait for the second movie that's how it's going to happen. Who knows?"

One of the cast members then joked that the characters are "going to have puberty and stuff like that," "nose jobs" and "Ryan transitioning," noting how those were all "adult themes." Posey agreed with that sentiment, saying, "You're right. Exactly! Things like that. Things that the fans can still relate to."



Related: Teen Wolf Star Tyler Posey Reveals Which Costars Weren’t at His Wedding to Phem: ‘They Were Busy’

Adrianna Sutton Photography (L-R) Arielle Kebbel with the 'Teen Wolf' at Epic Cons in Chicago on March 23, 2024.

Teen Wolf ran for six seasons on MTV from 2011 to 2017. Posey played Scott McCall, a normal teen simply trying to navigate his way through high school until he was bitten by a werewolf, further complicating his chances of fitting in while also fighting crime in his hometown.

Story continues

The series also starred Dylan O'Brien, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Colton Haynes, Arden Cho, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, Ian Bohen, Vince Mattis, Nobi Nakanishi, Khylin Rhambo, Amy Workman and Dylan Sprayberry.

This isn't the first time the cast has been able to band together. In 2022, the pack reunited for Teen Wolf: The Movie.

Related: Colton Haynes Says He Almost Wasn't Cast on 'Teen' 'Wolf' as He Posed for a Gay Magazine as a Teenager

The film, which was released in January 2023, chronicled McCall as he finds new allies and is reunited with his friends to "fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced" in Beacon Hills, according to a press release.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Though O'Brien's beloved character Stiles Stillinski was referred to throughout the movie, he was absent for the reunion film.

"It was a difficult decision. A lot went into it. The show couldn't be more dear to me. It was the first thing I ever did and so many people there are extremely dear to me. It was something I was trying to make work but it all happened very fast," O'Brien told Variety at the time. "Ultimately, I just decided it was left in a really good place for me and I still want to leave it there."

Teen Wolf can be streamed on Hulu and The Roku Channel.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.