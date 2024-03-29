Tyler Posey Says the 'Deepness' of His Love for Phem Has Grown Since Marriage: 'Didn't Expect That' (Exclusive)

"For us, it's just been like, 'Oh, wow, this is opening an entire new realm of love that I didn't really know.' ... The love movies, the love songs, that is absolutely real,” the actor gushed of his wife

Michael Kovac/Getty Tyler Posey and Phem at San Diego Comic-Con on July 21, 2022

Tyler Posey is more in love with his wife Phem than ever!

Speaking to PEOPLE at Epic Cons in Chicago last weekend, Posey, 32, confessed that the “deepness of the love” he has for the alt-rock musician, 29, has only grown since they tied the knot in October 2023.

“I didn’t expect that. When I first proposed, I didn't expect to feel different,” the Teen Wolf alum said. “Instead of fear like, ‘Oh, my God. I'm trapped,’ it was like, ‘Oh, hell yeah.’"

"It was this deep solidified trust, confidence, and then it just grew even more with getting married. That same feeling, and we didn't expect that," he added.

Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Tyler Posey and Phem at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Teen Wolf: The Movie' on Jan. 18, 2023

Stating that the pair are “in it for the long haul,” Posey said, “We're like, ‘We're going to get through anything,’ and the love just grows more and you become more of a partnership, or at least that’s the way it should be.”

According to Posey, their marriage overhauled his previous notion that all love songs and romantic comedies were “so fake.”

“For us, it's just been like, ‘Oh, wow, this is opening an entire new realm of love that I didn't really know.’ I was always hoping it was possible. The love movies, the love songs, that is absolutely real,” the actor gushed.

The Unravel singer revealed that the two would sometimes accompany each other on tour. If he was on the road, she would join him for a few stops to play their Travis Barker collaboration “Shut Up.”

When the “Sorry Mama” artist opened for Avril Lavigne’s European tour, he would support her in the audience.

“She plays huge, huge, huge rooms. And she opened for me last night and I'm like, ‘Honey, I'm sorry.’ She's like, ‘I love doing this. Are you kidding me?’ Because it's more intimate,” he said.

Michael Tyrone Delaney Tyler Posey and Phem exchanged vows in Malibu during an October 2023 ceremony

Posey and Phem, who dated for two years, got engaged in 2023 on Valentine’s Day and tied the knot in October.

The pair exchanged vows in a small ceremony of 65 held at a Malibu spiritual meditation center, telling PEOPLE that they wanted “people we love there,” including the likes of Lavigne and Bella Thorne.

"[Marriage] is the ultimate commitment you can only grow from," Phem said at the time.



