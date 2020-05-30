Tyler Perry Urges Against Violent Protests: ‘Looting Is Not the Answer’

Click here to read the full article.

Filmmaker Tyler Perry used his social media platform to call for an end to violent protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death last week.

Protests have erupted across in the United States in the past few days, in cities like Minneapolis, Houston, Phoenix, Los Angeles and Atlanta, where Perry has his Tyler Perry Studios. Some of the demonstrations turned violent with injuries to protestors and police officers and looting and arrests taking place.

Police departments, politicians and community leaders have condemned the violent protests. Perry posted a message on his Facebook account, saying he stands with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms in calling for an end to the violence.

“I’m not in Atlanta, but if I were I would have been standing with our Mayor! But there was nothing I could say better than what Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said last night! Please, please stop this violence!! Looting is NOT THE ANSWER!!!!” he wrote.”

He also echoed Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s claim on Saturday that outside forces may be encouraging violence.

“And listen to me, be careful where you are getting your information to JOIN protests!! There are people and other countries who are posting things pretending to be US, pretending to stand for peaceful protest, but they are trying to incite us into violence and chaos to try and do more harm!! Do not fall for this foolishness!!! Please stop the violence!” Perry wrote.

Floyd died on May 25 after a Minnesota police officer kept his knee pressed into his neck, and Floyd said repeatedly that he could not breathe. Floyd later died, and the officer was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

I’m not in Atlanta, but if I were I would have been standing with our Mayor! But there was nothing I could say better than what Mayor @KeishaBottoms said last night! Please, please stop this violence!! Looting is NOT THE ANSWER!!!! Continued: https://t.co/yePGJUaGVV — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) May 30, 2020





