Tyler Perry Surprises Senior Shoppers, Pays For Their Groceries

Click here to read the full article.

Seniors braving the grocery aisles during the coronavirus crisis got a big surprise Wednesday morning at some Louisiana Winn-Dixie stores.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“We have wonderful news for you,” said one store clerk. “Tyler Perry has just paid for your groceries for the day.”

More from Deadline

That’s right, the New Orleans-born mogul picked up the tab for pandemic-affected shoppers who checked out before 8 a.m. — the end of shopping hours for “high-risk” customers.

According to the Kroger chain, the actor-director-producer also bought groceries for nearly 3,000 seniors at their Atlanta-area stores. Many of the shoppers were overcome by the gesture.

👏 @tylerperry paid it forward and purchased groceries for nearly 3,000 senior shoppers today at Kroger stores across Atlanta. You can see how much this means by the look on their faces. Thank you, Tyler, for your generosity! 💙 pic.twitter.com/L57nfNqm3g — Kroger (@kroger) April 8, 2020





“We would like to join our customers in thanking Mr. Perry for his kindness and generosity during this unprecedented pandemic,” said a Kroger spokesman. “It was truly a pleasure to see our customers fill with joy and gratitude as the news spread throughout 44 stores across metro Atlanta.”

Story continues

Not every customer knew who their benefactor was. Many seniors simply received a paper slip when they checked out that read, “Random Act of Kindness.”

Some took to Twitter to express their gratitude after they discovered Perry was behind the surprise.

@tylerperry Retired NOLA public school teacher who can’t THANK YOU enough for your RAOK this morning at the grocery!!! It means SO much!!! #Gratefulforyourthoughtfulness — Trudy Marie (@WhereY_at504) April 8, 2020





Thank you @tylerperry for paying for my mom's groceries this morning @WinnDixie — matt franklin (@mattlf) April 8, 2020





The act of largesse comes just days after Perry left a $500 tip for each of the 42 out-of-work employees at one of his favorite Atlanta-area restaurants. While picking up an order at Houston’s restaurant on Sunday, the mogul reportedly tipped to the tune of $21,000.

Perry has a long history with “Random Acts of Kindness.” Among them was secretly paying off $400,000 in Christmas layaways at two Atlanta-area Walmarts.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.