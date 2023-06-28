Tyler Perry Sets First Movie ‘Black, White & Blue’ Under His Four-Pic Pact At Amazon Studios

Tyler Perry is making the movie Black, White & Blue at Amazon Studios. It’s the first title under a four feature film deal he inked with the streamer back in November.

Kat Graham

Perry wrote Black, White & Blue and will direct and produce. The movie follows Fela Blackburn, whose life is shattered when she loses her husband, Rodney Blackburn, at the hands of a police officer. Determined to get to the bottom of the incident and seek justice, she leans on her best friend, Marley Wells, who is a lawyer, and her husband, Tony Wells, who is a former cop turned private investigator, to use their influence to find the truth. But as the truth unfolds, Fela learns that her entire world is rooted in lies and betrayal.

Tyler Lepley

Pic’s stars include Kat Graham (The Vampire Diaries), Tyler Lepley (Harlem), Meagan Tandy (Batwoman), Josh Adeyeye (Ruthless), RonReaco Lee (First Wives Club), Jimi Stanton (Your Honor), Shannon LaNier (God’s Not Dead 3), and Nick Barrotta (The Oval).

Josh Adeyeye

In addition to Perry via Tyler Perry Studios, producers include Tyler Perry Studios’ Angi Bones and Will Areu; and Jamall Ellzy.

Jimi Stanton

Perry’s last three movies were released by Netflix: A Jazzman’s Blues, A Madea Homecoming and A Fall From Grace. A Fall From Grace drew 26 million viewers to Netflix in its first week while A Madea Homecoming repped the 12th title in that franchise. Perry’s A Jazzman’s Blues made its world premiere at TIFF last year; the pic based on a script the filmmaker penned 27 years ago. Perry has a fourth movie in the works at Netflix, Six Triple Eight, which follows the 6888th battalion, the only all-black, all-female troop in the World War II effort.

Shannon LaNier

Perry’s theatrical canon at the global box office has minted over $1.08 billion.

