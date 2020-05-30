Tyler Perry Pleads To Atlanta: “Please, Please Stop This Violence!”

Click here to read the full article.

Tyler Perry is the latest Atlanta area celebrity to weigh in on the street protests taking place over the death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died in police custody.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In social media posts this morning, actor/producer/director Perry asked for calm. He began on Twitter: “I’m not in Atlanta, but if I were I would have been standing with our Mayor! But there was nothing I could say better than what Mayor @KeishaBottoms said last night! Please, please stop this violence!! Looting is NOT THE ANSWER!!!!

More from Deadline

He continued his thoughts on Facebook: “And listen to me, be careful where you are getting your information to JOIN protests!! There are people and other countries who are posting things pretending to be US, pretending to stand for peaceful protest, but they are trying to incite us into violence and chaos to try and do more harm!! Do not fall for this foolishness!!! Please stop the violence!”

Earlier, rappers T.I. and Killer Mike joined Mayor Keisha Bottoms at a Friday press conference. Killer Mike spoke at the event. “I’m mad as hell,” he said. “I woke up wanting to see the world burn yesterday, because I’m tired of seeing black men die.”

I’m not in Atlanta, but if I were I would have been standing with our Mayor! But there was nothing I could say better than what Mayor @KeishaBottoms said last night! Please, please stop this violence!! Looting is NOT THE ANSWER!!!! Continued: https://t.co/yePGJUaGVV — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) May 30, 2020





Story continues

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.