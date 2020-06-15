Tyler Perry Is Paying for Rayshard Brooks' Funeral — and His 4 Kids' College Educations (Source)

Tyler Perry will pay for the funeral expenses of Rayshard Brooks, a black man who was shot and killed by an Atlanta police officer on Friday night. PEOPLE can exclusively confirm the mogul has also offered to pay for Brooks' children's college educations.

A source tells PEOPLE, Perry, 50, "spoke to Rayshard's family and wanted to do something to help."

"His heart goes out to the family during this tragic time," adds the source.

Brooks, who was 27 at the time of his death, is survived by his wife, Tomika Miller, and four children: Dream, 1, Memory, 2, Blessing, 8, and Mekai, 13.

Brooks was shot by police at a Wendy’s parking lot on Friday night and succumbed to his injuries after undergoing surgery.

Police received a complaint that a man, later identified as Brooks, was asleep parked in the drive-thru. After he resisted arrest, the officer deployed a Taser and a struggle ensued, resulting in Brooks being shot.

In the wake of Brooks' death, Atlanta police chief Erika Shields resigned, while the officer that shot Brooks, Garrett Rolfe, was fired, according to CNN. The other officer involved, Devin Brosnan, has been placed on administrative duty.

Brooks’ killing came amid weeks of protests against police brutality and racial injustice, which began following the death of George Floyd last month.

Referencing the outrage, L. Chris Stewart, an attorney for Brooks' family, spoke about how after years of injustice, “I thought this was finally going to start ending.”

“I’ve been doing this for 15 years, I don’t know what justice is anymore. Is it getting them arrested? Is it getting somebody fired? Is it a chief stepping down? I know that this isn’t justice, what’s happening in society right now,” he continued. “We’re just tired. And if you don’t understand that because you may be a different color, you may be a different gender, you may not be from Georgia, then you may be the problem.”

A GoFundMe page has been created by the Stewart Trial Attorneys' Care Team. All proceeds will go to Brooks’ family.

