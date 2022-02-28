Tyler Perry, Michael Douglas and More Stars Wear Their Support for Ukraine at SAG Awards

Stephanie Wenger
·3 min read
tyler perry; michael douglas SAG ukraine ribbons
tyler perry; michael douglas SAG ukraine ribbons

Getty; Shutterstock

Hollywood made a powerful statement through style at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Tyler Perry, Michael Douglas and other attendees used their accessories to show support for Ukraine amid Russia's invasion into the country.

Douglas, 77, wore a blue and yellow pocket square, representing the colors of the Ukrainian flag, as he walked the red carpet and posed for photos before the show.

Perry accessorized his custom green Isaia tuxedo with a blue and yellow ribbon.

His stylist Ilaria Urbinati shared a picture of the meaningful ribbon on Instagram ahead of the awards ceremony.

"SAG awards prep #standwithukraine," she wrote.

Actor Jon Bernthal, also styled by Urbinati, teamed his blue velvet Dolce and Gabbana suit with the same ribbon.

SAG TRENDS_ ukraine ribbons
SAG TRENDS_ ukraine ribbons

Getty (5) From LEFT: Jon Bernthal, Shari Belafonte, Tyler Perry, Lisa Ann Walter and Douglas Hodge show their support for Ukraine on the SAG Awards Red Carpet.

The Morning Show's Shari Belafonte, Abbott Elementary star Lisa Ann Walter and The Great's Douglas Hodge also wore ribbons in support of the country.

On the red carpet, Lady Gaga took a moment to reflect on the the serious world events going on right now, telling E!'s Live from the Red Carpet host Laverne Cox: "And there's so much going on the world and my heart really goes out to Ukraine. And I think tonight we should all really sit in the gratitude of this."

RELATED: See Every Star Step Out at the SAG Awards

During Sunday night's ceremony, Leslie Odom Jr. addressed the ongoing conflict at the opening of show.

"While tonight is a celebration we are all at the same time holding a place in our hearts for the people of Ukraine and sending our thoughts, prayers, and hopes for impending peace," he said alongside his Hamilton co-stars Lin-Manuel Miranda and Daveed Diggs.

The situation in Ukraine continues to rapidly unfold.

Russia began its invasion of Ukraine earlier this week, according to the Ukraine government. The attack is still evolving, but explosions and airstrikes have been reported, with threats mounting against the capital, Kyiv, a city of 2.8 million people.

The invasion has resulted in the deaths of a number of citizens, with at least 150,000 Ukrainians fleeing the country for safety, according to the Associated Press.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's aggression toward Ukraine has been widely condemned by the international community, resulting in economic sanctions and NATO troops massing in the region.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the interest of so-called "peacekeeping."

RELATED: A Timeline of How Russia Began Invading Ukraine

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden said he stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine during a speech condemning Putin's actions.

"The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces."

The Russian attack on Ukraine is an evolving story, with information changing quickly. Follow PEOPLE's complete coverage of the war here, including stories from citizens on the ground and ways to help.

