Tyler Perry’s ‘The Haves And the Have Nots’ To End With Season 8 On OWN

OWN’s long-running Tyler Perry drama The Haves and the Have Nots will ending its 196-episode run at the end of its current eighth season. The final batch of episodes will return in May following tonight’s midseason finale.

The Haves and the Have Nots is the last Tyler Perry series on OWN under Perry’s deal, which ended in March 2019. Debuting in May 2013, it was OWN’s first scripted drama and one of the network’s highest-rated series. Along with the other Perry shows, it was a main driving force behind OWN’s ratings ascent after early struggles.

Over the course of the series run, The Haves and the Have Nots averaged nearly 3 million viewers and always ranked among the Top 2 scripted cable series among African American women and total viewers during all seven seasons.

The Haves and the Have Nots follows the complicated dynamic between the rich and powerful Cryer and Harrington families and the hired help who work for them in their opulent mansions. The series stars John Schneider, Tika Sumpter, Angela Robinson, Renee Lawless, Crystal Fox, Peter Parros, Tyler Lepley, Gavin Houston, Aaron O’Connell, Brett Davis and Brock Yurich.

“The Haves and the Have Nots was the first scripted drama we aired on OWN, and to say it took off from the first day it hit the air is an understatement,” said Oprah Winfrey, who is instrumental in bringing Perry to OWN eight years ago. “It’s all due to one man’s creativity and very vivid imagination, a man I refer to as my ‘big little brother,’ Tyler Perry. I thank Tyler, the incredible cast, the tireless crew and every single viewer who watched with bated breath each week and tweeted along with us these past eight years. I will be watching alongside you all during this final season.”

In the dramatic final eight episodes with a finale no one will see coming, the wealthy residents of Savannah, Georgia are involved in a true-to-life Greek tragedy as Judge Jim Cryer (John Schneider) and his rich friends find out what happens when personal flaws go unchecked. Karma has not been kind to the elite one percenters.

“We are so grateful to Tyler Perry, the amazing cast and everyone at Tyler Perry Studios for eight incredible years of making The Haves and the Have Nots one of the biggest hits on cable television of the last decade,” said Tina Perry, president, OWN. “The series will forever hold its place in history as the network’s first ever scripted drama for which we are so proud. We can’t wait for fans to see the juicy storylines Tyler has planned for the final episodes.”

“The Haves and the Have Nots” is produced for OWN by Tyler Perry Studios and created, written and executive produced by Tyler Perry.

