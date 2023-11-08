Tyler Perry Cries on “The View” in Emotional Moment Discussing His Late Mother’s Legacy: 'You Got Me There'

The Oscar-winning filmmaker teared up when Sara Haines said she "met" Perry's mom through his documentary

Frazer Harrison/Getty yler Perry poses with his mother Maxine at the after party for the Lionsgate Premiere Of "Madeas Family Reunion" on February 21, 2006

Tyler Perry opened up about his relationship with his late mother, Willie Maxine Perry, during a recent interview on The View.

The 54-year-old multi-hyphenate joined the daytime show to discuss his new documentary, Maxine's Baby: The Tyler Perry Story, and shared how the upcoming film highlights his relationship with his mother, who died in 2009 at the height of his success.

There was also a moment with co-host Sara Haines that brought Perry to tears when discussing his mother.

At the beginning of the interview, Perry explained the title of the film emerged after the documentarians asked, “Who do you think you are? Are you a writer, a producer, a director?”

“I'm Maxine's baby. I am my mother's son,” Perry said. “That's what's most important to me. When I'm walking around or whatever I'm doing, I'm carrying her in my spirits.”

Haines replied how moved she was after learning about Perry’s mother. “When I met Maxine through all of it. I didn’t know her. But it shows just how much you endured as a child,” said the co-host.

Perry quietly interrupted Haines to express his shock at her statement. “Wait a minute. That took me. You met my mother through that. Wow," the House of Payne creator said.

As Perry took in Haines’ statement, the live studio audience applauded in support.

Related: Watch Tyler Perry Share His Life Story in Maxine's Baby: The Tyler Perry Story Documentary Trailer

Perry continued, “To say that you met her through that, takes me somewhere. Because she had so much pain. And she didn't have some legacy, but she had me.”

As Perry continued to express his gratitude he began to cry. “And to say that I was able to do this — You got me there. Man, I'm sorry. Lord, have mercy. Thank you for that. I appreciate that.”

The View/ Youtube Tyler Perry Opens Up About Relationship with Mother on "The View

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As Perry composed himself and the audience offered supportive applause, Haines replied, “Thank you for sharing her with us because her legacy remains very strong.”

Story continues

“You endured a lot. And I didn't know this either, a violent childhood. You’ve got a lot of trauma. You've had a lot of pain. And yet you say that the work you created..." Haines said, trailing off.

But Perry quickly interrupted once more to confess he still needed a moment to compose himself. “Sorry, but my mother," Perry said. "You really got me there. I need to get myself together.”

Related: Henry Winkler Celebrates 78th Birthday with a ‘Jump the Shark’ Cake on The View

Haines continued to encourage Perry to sit with his emotions. “If you want to stay with that you can because I understand.”

“She would never put herself on the list. She never thought she was important and she never thought anybody would care," Perry explained. "So to say that this documentary that Gelila [Bekele] and Armani [Ortiz] did about my life introduces her to the world, that moves me. Because she was very much that... that special to me."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.