Tyler Perry Announces New Madea Movie 3 Years After Retiring the Character: 'We Need to Laugh'

Tyler Perry's Madea is back!

The producer, 51, announced the return of the beloved Madea character for an upcoming movie that is exclusive to Netflix.

In a clip shared to social media on Tuesday, Perry slipped in and out of Madea's voice.

"Hey, guess what's happening?" he said. "Madea's coming to Netflix."

Perry went on to explain his decision to bring back the retired character.

"We need to laugh, man, too much is going on in the country. We need to laugh, so, I was done, but she's coming back. Madea on Netflix. I can't wait," he said.

The upcoming film, titled A Madea Homecoming, will be released on Netflix in 2022, the streaming outlet announced on Tuesday. Written and directed by Perry, this film will be the 12th installment of the franchise.

A Madea Homecoming follows the last installment, A Madea Family Funeral, which debuted in 2019.

Before that film's release, Perry said that he was retiring the character after nearly 20 years.

During an interview on Bevy Smith's SiriusXM show Bevelations in October 2018, he laughed as he said, "It's time for me to kill that old b-, I'm tired, man! I'm tired."

"I just don't want to be her age playing her," Perry said, adding, "So, we're going to say goodbye to her."

A prequel series, titled Mabel, is in the works with Showtime based on Madea's early life in her 20s living in 1972 Atlanta, Entertainment Tonight reported in April.