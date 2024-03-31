Tyler Nevin, son of Phil Nevin, claimed off waivers by Athletics

Oakland, Calif. (AP) — The Athletics claimed infielder Tyler Nevin, a son of former Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin, off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

Nevin, 26, has a .203 batting average with five home runs and 29 RBIs in 105 at-bats over three seasons with the Orioles and Detroit Tigers. He was reacquired by the Orioles in January from Detroit, then designated him for assignment Thursday.

Nevin may have an opportunity with the A's, who were a major league-worst 50-112 last season. He is a right-handed bat and has also played in the outfield in addition to first and third base.

Oakland designated RHP Adrián Martínez for assignment. The 27-year-old was 1-2 with a 4.75 ERA in 22 appearances last year, mostly in relief. He made 12 starts in 2022 for the A's, going 4-6 with a 6.24 ERA.

Nevin drafted 38th overall in the first round by the Colorado Rockies in 2015. He was traded to the Orioles in 2020 and made his major league debut in 2021.

His father, Phil, spent 12 seasons in the big leagues with seven teams, hitting .270 with 208 home runs. He made the All-Star team in 2001 with the San Diego Padres, when he hit 41 home runs and batted .306 with 126 RBIs.

He also managed the Angels from 2022-23, taking over on an interim basis after Joe Madden was fired. He had the interim tag removed in 2023, but was not retained for this season after the Angels missed the postseason.

Eric He, The Associated Press