Tyler Lundblade scores 15 as Belmont defeats Gardner-Webb 83-74

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Lundblade scored 15 points off the bench to help lead Belmont over Gardner-Webb 83-74 on Friday night.

Lundblade went 5 of 10 from the field (4 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Bruins (6-2). Drew Scharnowski scored 11 points while going 3 of 4 and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line and added seven rebounds. Carter Whitt had 11 points and went 5 of 9 from the field.

Darryl Simmons II led the way for the Runnin' Bulldogs (4-4) with 23 points. Anthony Selden added 19 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Isaiah Richards totaled 10 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

Whitt scored nine points in the first half and Belmont went into halftime trailing 44-37. Belmont used a 16-2 second-half run to erase a three-point deficit and take the lead at 72-61 with 4:49 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Lundblade scored 12 second-half points.

