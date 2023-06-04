Tyler James Williams Addresses Sexuality & Why Speculating About It May Be “Sending A Dangerous Message”

Tyler James Williams shared a heartfelt message on social media during Pride Month addressing his sexuality. The Abbott Elementary actor made it clear that he is not gay but speculating about people that are queer or questioning their sexuality might be contributing to negatively impacting their mental health.

“Usually I wouldn’t address stuff like this, but I feel like it as a conversation is bigger than me. I’m not gay, but I think the culture of trying to ‘find’ some kind of hidden trait or behavior that a closed person ‘let slip’ is very dangerous,” Williams stated in his Instagram Stories.

He continued, “Overanalyzing someone’s behavior in an attempt to ‘catch’ them directly contributes to the anxiety a lot of queer and queer-questioning people feel when they fear living in their truth. It makes the most pedestrian of conversations and interactions in spaces feel less safe for our gay brothers and sisters and those who may be questioning.”

The Everybody Hates Chris alum added, “It also reinforces an archetype many straight men have to live under that is oftentimes unrealistic, less free, and limits individual expressing.”

Williams said that he has be using his platform “to push back against those archetypes,” noting that “being straight doesn’t look one way. Being gay doesn’t look one way.”

“And what may seem like harmless fun and conversation may actually be sending a dangerous message to those struggling with real issues,” he continued. “I refuse to inadvertently contribute to that message.”

Williams ended his message by saying that as an ally he’s “committed to assisting” and “helping to cultivate a future where we are all accepted and given permission to be ourselves.”

