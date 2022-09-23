Tyler Hynes, Lacey Chabert, Andrew Walker Among the Stars of Hallmark's 40 Christmas Movies in 2022

Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Paul Campbell

getty (3)

Consider Hallmark's halls officially decked.

The network has released its full lineup of 40 movies celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah and more, all filled with fan-favorite stars like Lacey Chabert (in her record-breaking 12th Hallmark Christmas movie!), Tyler Hynes, Jodie Sweetin and Luke Macfarlane, as well as familiar faces like Beau Bridges, Marlo Thomas, Moira Kelly, Tia Carrere and Marilu Henner.

Viewers can also expect quite a few exciting firsts this season. Holly Robinson Peete will star in Holiday Heritage, the network's first-ever movie celebrating Kwanzaa, while Jonathan Bennett and George Krissa play the first lead LGBTQ+ couple in a holiday movie in The Holiday Sitter.

Additionally, Hynes, Paul Campbell and Andrew Walker will be teaming up for a Three Men and a Baby-inspired comedy called Three Wise Men and a Baby.

Carols will be sung, cookies will be baked, and snowball fights will be plentiful, all starting Oct. 21.

RELATED: 30 Surprising Facts About Your Favorite Christmas Movies

Below, read the full, 40-movie lineup airing across Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, along with the networks' descriptions.

2019 Christmas A First Look Preview Special Final Image Assets

Alexx Henry/ Crown Media Lacey Chabert

HALLMARK CHANNEL'S 'COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS'

Premiere times are 8 p.m. ET/PT unless otherwise stated

Friday, October 21: Noel Next Door, starring Natalie Hall and Corey Sevier — A hard-working, single mom gets into a war of words with a neighbor who she feels is ruining Christmas, only to find that this misunderstood grouch just may steal her heart.

Saturday, October 22: We Wish You a Married Christmas, starring Marisol Nichols and Kristoffer Polaha — Becca and Robby are a married couple having a hard time connecting with each other as the holidays approach. Just before Christmas, they head to a cozy Vermont inn at the advice of theirmarriage coach so they can recharge. Their weekend away gets unexpectedly extended when a mishap puts their car out of commission and just may put them on the road to a very happily married Christmas.

Story continues

Sunday, October 23: A Kismet Christmas, starring Sarah Ramos, Carlo Marks and Marilu Henner — Sarah is a children's book author who returns to her hometown, where she reconnects with her family and Travis, her teenage crush. She soon discovers that a long-held family legend might actually be true.

RELATED: UPtv's 2022 Christmas Lineup Includes 17 New Movies, a Josh Turner Special and 'Gilmore Girls'

Friday, October 28: A Cozy Christmas Inn, starring Jodie Sweetin and David O'Donnell — Real estate exec Erika travels to Alaska during Christmastime to acquire a bed and breakfast, only to discover that it's owned by her ex. While there, she finds herself falling in love with the town and, quite possibly, him.

Saturday, October 29: Jolly Good Christmas, starring Reshma Shetty and Will Kemp — David is an American architect who recently moved to London for a prime opportunity in a prestigious firm. With just three days before Christmas, he crosses paths with Anji, a professional shopper, who raises an eyebrow over his choice of a gift card for his girlfriend. David ultimatelydecides to hire Anji and, thanks to a series of unexpected events, finds himself on a wild adventure across Jolly Old London as Anji helps him search for the perfect present.

Sunday, October 30: Ghosts of Christmas Always, starring Kim Matula, Ian Harding, Beth Leavel, Lori Tan Chinn and Reginald VelJohnson — Katherine is a Ghost of Christmas Present and she must help one soul, Peter, rediscover his Christmas spirit. But this year has something unusual in store.

Allison Sweeney and Luke Macfarlane hallmark holiday movie lineup

getty (2)

Friday, November 4: A Magical Christmas Village, starring Alison Sweeney, Luke Macfarlane and Marlo Thomas — When Summer's mother Vivian moves in with her and her young daughter Chloe, her orderly existence is upended. Upon arrival, Vivian sets up an heirloom miniature Christmas village resembling their town and tells Chloe it grants Christmas wishes. As Chloe begins setting up the figurines, real-life events seem to mimic the scenes she creates. With a little help from the magic of the Christmas village, the family will be brought closer together and, just maybe, Summer will learn to open her heart to love again.

Saturday, November 5: Lights, Camera, Christmas!, starring Kimberley Sustad and John Brotherton — When a holiday rom-com movie shooting in her town needs a costume designer, Kerry, a local shop owner, steps into the role. While working on the movie, she rediscovers her passion for costume design and finds herself falling for Brad, the film's famous leading man.

Sunday, November 6: All Saints Christmas, starring Ledisi and Roger Cross — Lisette is a popular R&B singer who's getting ready to travel home to New Orleans for Christmas. When the media mistakes a photo of her with her music producer ex as an engagement announcement, her family insists that he join her on the trip.

RELATED: Candace Cameron Bure's First Christmas Movie for Great American Family Is Coming in November

Friday, November 11: In Merry Measure, starring Patti Murin, Brendan Penny and Jennifer Robertson — When pop star Darcy returns home to spend Christmas with her sister and niece, she unexpectedly finds herself coaching the high school choir with her onetime rival, Adam.

Saturday, November 12: The Royal Nanny, starring Rachel Skarsten, Dan Jeannotte and Greta Scacchi — Claire is an MI5 agent who goes undercover as the royal nanny. She must overcome challenges of her assignment, like resisting the charms of Prince Colin, while keeping the family safe at Christmas.

Sunday, November 13: Christmas at the Golden Dragon, starring Kara Wang, Osric Chau, Sara Canning, Antonio Cupo and Barbara Niven — When Romy and Rick's parents surprise them with the news that they will be closing the Chinese restaurant they have owned and operated for decades, the siblings each find themselves reevaluating their futures. Also impacted by the news are the landmark restaurant's loyal patrons and staff, who have all come to depend on the restaurant over the holidays.

Tamera Mowry-Housley visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on December 07, 2020

Paul Archuleta/Getty

Friday, November 18: Inventing the Christmas Prince, starring Tamera Mowry-Housley and Ronnie Rowe Jr. — Shelby is about to quit her job as a rocket engineer when her daughter becomes convinced that her Scrooge-like boss, Evan, is the Christmas Prince from a story Shelby invented years ago.

Saturday, November 19: Three Wise Men and a Baby, starring Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Margaret Colin — Three brothers get the surprise of their lives when they are forced to work together to care for a baby over the holidays. As they slowly get the hang of things, they find themselves on unexpected journeys of self-discovery and begin to rebuild their relationships as brothers, as well as the damaged and professional relationships in their respective lives…all while rediscovering their love of Christmas.

Sunday, November 20: When I Think of Christmas, starring Shenae Grimes-Beech, Niall Matter and Beth Broderick — Sara Thompson returns to her hometown to help her mother move and is surprised to find her ex-boyfriend Josh Hartman is back home. The two had once planned a life in music together but Sara left to study law. The former flames slowly reconnect and try to heal wounds, both old and new. When Sara makes a surprising discovery, she and Josh forge a bold plan for the upcoming Christmas concert that will lead them all back to their musical roots and make this a holiday to remember.

Entertainment Weekly Celebrates Screen Actors Guild Award Nominees at Chateau Marmont - Arrivals

Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Thursday, November 24: My Southern Family Christmas, starring Jaicy Elliot, Bruce Campbell, Ryan Rottman, Moira Kelly and Brian McNamara — Under the guise of a journalist, Campbell has a chance to get to know her biological father for the first time – without him ever knowing who she really is. As she spends time with him and his family, as well as with the town's record keeper, she realizes that families are messy, wonderful things. In the end, Campbell must decide if she's going to keep her identity a secret or revealthe truth to her father – a decision that will change their family Christmas forever.

Friday, November 25 at 6 p.m. ET/PT: #Xmas, starring Clare Bowen and Brant Daugherty — When Jen gets the chance to enter a brand's design contest, she poses as a family influencer, enlisting the help of her best friend, Max, and her baby nephew. When her video is selected as a finalist, Jen is torn on whether to go on with her perfect "family" or reveal the truth.

Friday, November 25: A Royal Corgi Christmas, starring Hunter King and Jordan Renzo — Reluctant Crown Prince Edmond returns home just before Christmas in anticipation of being named successor to the throne. To ingratiate himself to his mother the Queen, he gifts her with "Mistletoe", a rambunctious Corgi in need of some serious training. After several doggy disasters, Edmond turns to Cecily, a canine behavior expert from America for help — but to his great surprise, Cecily demands that he take an active part in the daily dog training sessions. Sparks fly between them as the pair work together to get Mistletoe ready to present at the annual Christmas Ball. Just as the precious pup captures their hearts, they discover that love can grown in the most unexpected places, leading them to question what they really want.

Saturday, November 26 at 6 p.m. ET/PT: A Tale of Two Christmases, starring Kat Barrell, Chandler Massey and Evan Roderick — Thanks to some Christmas magic, Emma gets to experience two different Christmases: one where she stays in the city and celebrates with a new crush and his friends, and one where she returns home for all the traditions with her family… and Drew, a longtime friend who may have feelings for her. Emma's double holiday ultimately helps her discover what will truly make her happy in life as well as in love.

RELATED: Lacey Chabert Shares the Future of 'Crossword Mysteries' and More Hallmark Follow-Up Movies

Lacey Chabert attends the Christmas Con day 2 of Thats4Entertainment brings Christmas Con to Pasadena at the Pasadena Convention Center on August 5, 2022 © Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com 310-657-9661

Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com Lacey Chabert

Saturday, November 26: Haul Out the Holly, starring Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown, Ellen Travolta, Peter Jacobson, Melissa Peterman and Stephen Tobolowsky — Emily arrives home hoping to visit her parents, only to discover that they are leaving on a trip of their own. As she stays at their house for the holidays, their HOA is determined to get Emily to participate in the neighborhood's many Christmas festivities.

Sunday, November 27 at 6 p.m. ET/PT: A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe, starring Rachel Boston and Victor Webster — Annie Cooper has big shoes to fill when she takes over as CEO of her late grandmother's small-town cookie company and is doing her best to help their struggling business get back on track. That task gets more daunting when her grandmother's secret recipe is stolen during the Christmas party. As Annie tries to crack the case and uncover the culprit she works with Sam, the owner of a local bakery, to recreate the recipe in the hope of saving the company and her job. As Annie and Sam bake batch after batch in pursuit of the perfect one, they begin to learn that their lives go together like milk and cookies.

Sunday, November 27: A Holiday Spectacular, starring Ginna Claire Mason, Derek Klena, Eve Plumb, Ann-Margret and the Radio City Rockettes — In 1958, Maggie is an heiress from Philadelphia who puts her high-society wedding plans on hold in order to sneak up to New York City and make her secret dream come true: dancing live on stage in the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall.

RELATED: Jack Wagner Speaks Out for the First Time Following Son Harrison's Death: 'Thank You All So Much'

Friday, December 2: A Big Fat Family Christmas, starring Shannon Chan-Kent, Shannon Kook, Tia Carrere and Jack Wagner — Liv is a photojournalist eager to make it on her own. To get a dream assignment – shooting the Chang family's annual holiday party for a cover story – she doesn't reveal that they are in fact, her family. When she finds herself growing close to Henry, the coworker covering the story with her, she wants to confide in him but doesn't want to jeopardize her big break.

Saturday, December 3: A Fabled Holiday, starring Brooke D'Orsay and Ryan Paevey — Talia and her childhood best friend Anderson unexpectedly reunite in a curiously familiar looking town full of Christmas spirit that restores its visitors when they need it most.

Sunday, December 4: Undercover Holiday, starring Noemi Gonzalez and Stephen Huszar — When returning home for the holidays, newly minted pop star Jaylen tells her protective family that Matt is her new beau, when in reality, he's her overzealous security guard.

Friday, December 9: The Most Colorful Time of the Year, starring Katrina Bowden and Christopher Russell — Ryan is a elementary school teacher who learns that he is colorblind. Michelle, an optometrist and mother of one of his students, helps bring color into his life in time for the holidays.

Saturday, December 10: Christmas Class Reunion, starring Aimee Teegarden and Tanner Novlan — High school classmates who once dubbed themselves the "cursed class" reconnect at Christmas for their 15-year reunion. Over the course of their time reconnecting, the classmates challenge each other to remember who they were, who they are, and who they want to be.

Jonathan Bennett visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family"

Paul Archuleta/Getty

Sunday, December 11: The Holiday Sitter, starring Jonathan Bennett, George Krissa and Chelsea Hobbs — Sam is a workaholic bachelor who babysits his niece and nephew before the holidays when his sister and her husband have to go out of town. Completely out of his element, he recruits help from their handsome neighbor Jason and finds himself in an unexpected romance.

Friday, December 16: Holiday Heritage, starring Lyndie Greenwood, Brooks Darnell and Holly Robinson Peete — Ella returns to her hometown to mend fences with her fractured family. With the help of Griffin, her ex-boyfriend, she encourages her family to celebrate Christmas and Kwanzaa and to heal their past wounds before it's too late.

Holly Robinson-Peete

Saturday, December 17: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas, starring Torrey DeVitto and Zane Holtz — A former actress trying to break into directing tests her skills with a town's annual Christmas Eve courtroom production in which the true authorship of the famous poem "A Visit from St. Nick" isdebated.

Sunday, December 18: Hanukkah on Rye, starring Jeremy Jordan, Yael Grobglas and Lisa Loeb — A matchmaker connects Molly and Jacob, but their new romance is put to the test when they realize that they are competing deli owners. Will a Hanukkah miracle keep them together?

HALLMARK MOVIES & MYSTERIES' 'MIRACLES OF CHRISTMAS'

Premiere times are 10:00 p.m. ET/PT

Saturday, October 22: We Need a Little Christmas, starring Erica Durance, Patrick Sabongui and Lynn Whitfield — Julie is adjusting to being a single mother to a grieving child while facing her first Christmas without her husband when she develops an unexpected friendship with her older neighbor Irene.

Saturday, October 29: Christmas Bedtime Stories, starring Erin Cahill, Steve Lund and Charlie Weber — When Danielle's husband goes missing in action during his deployment, she is left to raise her daughter on her own. Three years later, as she acclimates to life without him, she begins to tellher daughter bedtime stories of her father.

Saturday, November 5: A Maple Valley Christmas, starring Peyton List and Andrew Walker — Erica is a rancher who has spent her whole life working the family farm with her mother and sister. When Aaron arrives and disrupts her plans, she starts to question what it is she actually wants.

Saturday, November 12: Our Italian Christmas Memories, starring Sarah Power and Beau Bridges — The Colucci siblings, in an effort to jog the memory of their grandfather who is struggling with dementia, set out to recreate their late grandmother's legendary pasta sauce.

Saturday, November 19: Long Lost Christmas, starring Taylor Cole and Benjamin Ayres — Hayley is an interior designer who plans to surprise her recently widowed mother Patricia with the perfect holiday present: the extended family she knows her mom yearns for.

RELATED: Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker, Jen Lilley and More Holiday Movie Favorites Heading to Christmas Con NJ

Saturday, November 26: Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas, starring Holland Roden, Tyler Hynes and Tenille Townes and from executive producer Blake Shelton — Four days before Christmas, Elizabeth Athens receives a voicemail from a number she doesn't recognize. On the message, a man she doesn't know makes one final plea to the love of his life for a second chance. The fifth installment of the popular movie franchise, based on Blake Shelton's song "Time for Me to Come Home."

Saturday, December 3: The Holiday Stocking, starring Nadine Ellis, B.J. Britt, Karon Riley, Tamala Jones and Mykelti Williamson — In this Hallmark Mahogany presentation, RJ is a new angel, who is given the chance to addresshis one regret, that he didn't help his sisters reconcile while he was still alive. Returning to earth as a stranger, he gets each of them to revive The Holiday Stocking, their parent's old tradition to encourage charity at Christmas.

Saturday, December 10: The Gift of Peace, starring Nikki Deloach and Brennan Elliott — Artist Traci is a once-devout Christian who has stopped believing in God after her husband tragically died despite her prayers. As her second Christmas without him approaches, she tries going to a support group for inspiration and comfort.

Saturday, December 17: Five More Minutes: Moments Like These, starring Ashley Williams and Lucas Bryant — The second holiday story inspired by Scotty McCreery's song "Five More Minutes," a young widow's Christmas wish for her son is answered in unexpected ways when she returns to theirold home for the holidays.