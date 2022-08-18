Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker, Jen Lilley and More Holiday Movie Favorites Heading to Christmas Con NJ

Breanne L. Heldman
·3 min read
Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes and Jen Lilley
Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes and Jen Lilley

David Livingston/Getty; Gregg DeGuire/WireImage; Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Andrew Walker, Jen Lilley, Tyler Hynes

Wanna see some seriously decked halls?

Christmas Con 2022 is arriving in Edison, New Jersey, in December — and bringing an abundance of good cheer and holiday movie favorites in its sleigh.

PEOPLE can exclusively announce 12 new stars joining Santa's "nice" list from across Hallmark, Lifetime and GAC Family movies: Andrew Walker, Nikki DeLoach, Tyler Hynes, Autumn Reeser, Jen Lilley, Katrina Law, Taylor Cole, Jesse Hutch, Rachel Boston, Kristoffer Polaha, Cindy Busby and Bethany Joy Lenz will all be in attendance.

They join the already announced roster of official headliner Lacey Chabert and official Jonathan Bennett, as well as Danica McKellar, Jesse Metcalfe, Victor Webster, Marc Blucas, Will Kemp, Paul Campbell, Kimberley Sustad and Brant Daugherty.

More than 30 fan-favorites are expected to attend the three-day event, now in its third year, filled with panels, ugly sweater contests, photo booths and more.

RELATED: Lacey Chabert Shares the Future of Crossword Mysteries and More Hallmark Follow-Up Movies at Christmas Con

nikki deloach
nikki deloach

MediaPunch/Shutterstock Nikki DeLoach

"Me and Lacey Chabert were OGs at Christmas Con," DeLoach told PEOPLE at Christmas Con California earlier this month. "We didn't even know what it was, but we were like, 'Sure, we'll go to New Jersey and do a Christmas Convention.' And it ended up being delightful from start to finish. It was so amazing."

The thing that makes the Con so special? The fans. "They all are so earnest, and heartfelt, and caring, and loving," DeLoach said. "It's such a reflection, I think, of the stories that we're telling. The Hallmark fan base is, it's like no other."

While at the event in Pasadena, California, DeLoach met "a mom and her 31-year-old child, who was a heart baby. And I have a 4-year-old who's had a bunch of heart surgeries. But the surgeon that saved my child's life, this child was the first surgery that he ever did 31 years ago! I just started sobbing. Dr. Vaughn Starnes is his name, the surgeon. He's now world-renowned, one of the top three pediatric heart surgeons in the world. So I'm going to send him the picture and go, 'I met your very first heart baby.'"

RELATED: Alicia Witt Secretly Underwent Chemotherapy Treatments During 2021 Christmas Con

christmas con
christmas con

Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Christmas Con California 2022

Meanwhile, Lilley shared that she'll be doing two holiday movies for GAC Family this year, including one with soul icon Gladys Knight.

"I think it's Someday at Christmas," Lilley told PEOPLE. "She's like the mentor, kind of magical lady and I'm an aspiring Broadway star. I get to sing in it and it's just really fun."

Christmas Con 2022 takes place Dec. 9–11 at the New Jersey Expo Center in Edison, New Jersey. Click here for ticket information.

