Tyler Hubbard Quarantines on His Bus After Testing Positive for COVID: I 'Got the Rona'

Tyler Hubbard has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Florida Georgia Line member revealed on Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 — but luckily he's asymptomatic and quarantining on his tour bus outside of his home.

"Some of y'all guessed it..... Got the Rona," the 33-year-old captioned a selfie of himself outside of his house and wearing a baseball cap. "Asymptomatic. Quarantining on bus."

"Miss my family. Writing songs. Thankful," he ended the note.

"Glad you are feeling ok and I'm currently taking up a collection plate to send Hayley on a solo vacation after your quarantine," commented Cassie Kelley, wife of Lady A's Charles Kelley.

"prayers for you and the family. Love y'all!!!" The Bachelorette alum and Hubbard pal Graham Bunn wrote.

On Sunday, the singer shared a photo of his dog Harley and tour bus in his driveway, hinting at the fact that he was spending some time apart from his family.

"Any ideas why I would have my tour bus parked in the driveway?" he captioned the post.

On Sunday, the musician also shared his wife Hayley's Instagram story showing their daughter Olivia Rose wiping down the handles of their refrigerator. (They also share 15-month-old son Luca Reed and newborn Atlas Roy, 7 weeks).

"I swear I don't make her do this," Hayley, 33, captioned the video. "She takes after @tylerhubbard with her cleaning skills."

"Lol.... She knows how to make daddy proud," he wrote on his repost.

Hubbard, who is nominated along with bandmate Brian Kelley at the CMA Awards on Wednesday, isn't the only country star with a positive test. Lee Brice, who is nominated and was scheduled to perform at the show, has had to drop out due to his own diagnosis.

The news of Hubbard's positive coronavirus diagnosis comes a week after he shared a sweet photo of the entire family dressed up as Toy Story characters for Halloween.

"This is what happens when you let your 2 year old decide what you’re going to be for Halloween," he captioned the family post.

