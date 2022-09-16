Tyler Hubbard Gains Perspective and Gratitude as He Launches His Solo Career: 'A New Appreciation'

Cindy Watts
·4 min read

Music fans know Tyler Hubbard's face and voice, but they may not know his name. Hubbard spent the last 12 years as the voice of multi-platinum selling country duo Florida Georgia Line.

Known for hits including "Cruise," "H.O.L.Y." and "'Round Here," Florida Georgia Line was among the most successful duos in genre history, but in 2021 the two decided to call it quits. Member Brian Kelley revealed plans for his solo career immediately, but the decision took Hubbard longer. The married father of three is a successful songwriter, and he thought his career would shift to behind the scenes. However, Hubbard soon realized he wasn't ready to retire from the stage.

tyler hubbard on tour
tyler hubbard on tour

Josiah Van Dien Tyler Hubbard

His debut solo single, "5 Foot 9," was released this spring, has already accumulated 117 million streams, and is a Top 10 hit at country radio. The mid-tempo was inspired by his wife Hayley — who is 5'11" — and is from Hubbard's new EP Dancin' in the Country that is out now.

"I'm having a good time," Hubbard tells PEOPLE. "I have a new perspective on life, and a new gratitude for the gift of music, the gift of connection with humans and the ability to get on stage and be able to even get in front of a real crowd has just been ... there's a new appreciation there."

tyler hubbard on tour
tyler hubbard on tour

Tristan Cusick Tyler and Hayley Hubbard

RELATED: Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley 'Support Each Other on the Next Chapter' as Duo Celebrate Opening of FGL Museum Exhibit

Hubbard, 35, is a different man than he was in 2010 when he and Kelley launched Florida Georgia Line. He was single then and now he's married with three kids — daughter Olivia, 4½, and sons Luca, 3, and Atlas, 2 this month. His perspective as a man and a creative person has changed and his music matured along with him.

"First and foremost, I love writing songs and bringing songs to life," he says. "That's enabled me and created opportunities to become an artist who can see the world and meet fans all over the place."

Hubbard tells their stories, too, and he sees it as a gift and a responsibility that he appreciates and takes seriously. Hubbard hopes the new music gives people perspective on who he is outside of the chart-topping duo.

Tyler Hubbard tour credit Tristan Cusick
Tyler Hubbard tour credit Tristan Cusick

Tristan Cusick Tyler Hubbard

tyler hubbard on tour
tyler hubbard on tour

Tristan Cusick Tyler Hubbard

Florida Georgia Line played their final scheduled show earlier this month.

"I want to move people," Hubbard says. "I want to make people feel something. I love making people feel good, but there's also other elements of life and emotions that I want to tap into. There is loss. There's pain. There's grief. There are difficult times. We all have been through it, and I want to tap into that and be real, vulnerable, and transparent with who I am in an effort to connect authentically with people."

Tyler Hubbard tour credit Tristan Cusick
Tyler Hubbard tour credit Tristan Cusick

Tristan Cusick Tyler Hubbard

Country music fans have the opportunity to see Hubbard play his songs live right now as he is on tour with Keith Urban. The singer recently played three days in a row for the first time in three years. He admits it's been an adjustment to get used to being the only singer on stage, but it's one he made easily. Hubbard says it "feels right."

"It just sort of felt like riding a bike," he says, explaining that the pandemic-enforced hiatus went a long way in helping him get comfortable making music alone. "It just felt more comfortable than maybe I even expected."

tyler hubbard on tour
tyler hubbard on tour

Josiah Van Dien Tyler Hubbard and band

RELATED: Florida Georgia Line Performs Last Show After 12 Years as a Duo: 'Closing of an Incredible Chapter'

Because of the pandemic, Hubbard didn't go from playing in a duo every day to a solo artist overnight. He had months at home where he was creating alone — or with co-writers. He says COVID-19 had a "silver lining" when it came to his career.

"It gave us time to reset the table a little bit and regain perspective and gratitude," he says. "It prepared us for the transition that we technically didn't even know was going to happen, but it did. It felt like, 'OK, everything's sort of working out how it's supposed to here.'"

tyler hubbard on tour
tyler hubbard on tour

Tristan Cusick Tyler Hubbard

Hubbard couldn't be more thankful to Urban for taking him on tour and giving him a solo platform to reconnect with fans. Seeing their nightly reactions is humbling and keeps him excited for the journey. But, he says, he's thinking about success differently than he did early in his career. He feels humbled every night and says he's less concerned with streaming numbers and country radio than he is with how fans react to his songs live.

"People are digging these songs, and I'm seeing younger fans show up at these shows that are screaming every word," Hubbard says. "I'm seeing younger and younger kids connecting with these songs. It really does mean probably more than it's ever meant before. It's a really exciting time."

tyler hubbard on tour
tyler hubbard on tour

Tristan Cusick Tyler Hubbard

Latest Stories

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and

  • Forward Nick Suzuki named captain of the Montreal Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Nick Suzuki is the new captain of the Montreal Canadiens. Coach Martin St-Louis made the announcement Monday morning as part of the team's annual golf tournament at the Laval-sur-le-Lac golf club. "It's a true honour for me and a privilege. This team's headed in a great direction, and I couldn't be more excited to be the captain and represent the team," Suzuki told reporters. "It means a lot, just to see the respect the management, teammates, (and) coaches have for me. I know it's a b

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • How non-francophone Canadiens captains have fared through recent history

    Becoming captain of the Canadiens is an inherently political position, as Nick Suzuki is quickly finding out. Here's how other anglophones to wear the "C" in Montreal have fared.

  • Deusser, Killer Queen claim CP International crown in jump off at Spruce Meadows

    CALGARY — Daniel Deusser and his horse Killer Queen captured the coveted Rolex CP International title on Sunday after a pressure-filled jump off at jam-packed Spruce Meadows. Deusser was tied with Steve Guerdat of Switzerland and Gilles Thomas of Belgium after two rounds of competition on a challenging 570-metre long course that featured 14 obstacles and 17 jumping efforts, all having to be completed in 86 seconds or less. Thomas and Guerdat both had faults in the third-round jump off, while Deu

  • Ottawa Senators sign forward Tyler Motte to one-year, $1.35-million contract

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Tyler Motte to a one-year, US$1.35-million contract. The 27-year-old registered 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) over 49 games with Vancouver last season before being shipped to the New York Rangers at the trade deadline. Motte was held without a point over nine regular-season games with the Rangers, but had two goals in 15 playoff contests as New York advanced to the Eastern Conference final. The native of St. Clair, Mich., was selected in

  • Blue Jays’ Alek Manoah blasts radio host for comments over teammate's body

    Alek Manoah has never been shy to come to the defense of his Blue Jays teammates, whether it's on the field or on social media.

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Fantasy hockey's ZeroG strategy: Why you shouldn't draft a goalie early

    Waiting until the later rounds to draft a goalie can pay big dividends in fantasy hockey. Here's why.

  • Cowboys QB Prescott to miss multiple weeks with hand injury

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will need surgery for a fractured bone in his throwing hand sustained in the season opener and will miss multiple weeks. The quarterback got hurt in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys' 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. Prescott's right hand made contact with rushing linebacker Shaquil Barrett when throwing a pass. Prescott said he initially thought he had just jammed his hand, like he has many times before, but r

  • Minor leaguers form union, 17 days after organizing began

    NEW YORK (AP) — The Major League Baseball Players Association became the bargaining agent for more than 5,500 minor leaguers on Wednesday, completing a lightning fast organization campaign that launched just 17 days earlier. Minor leaguers, who earn as little as $10,400 per season, are expected to negotiate for an initial collective bargaining agreement during the offseason. Martin Scheinman, the sport’s independent arbitrator, notified Major League Baseball and the union that a majority of the

  • Italian star Lorenzo Insigne returns to training with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Italian star Lorenzo Insigne returned to training Wednesday after missing Toronto FC's weekend loss in Atlanta due to what the MLS team described as a "personal family situation." The club did not detail the matter when Insigne was absent from training last Thursday, but it was serious enough for fellow Italian Domenico Criscito to also skip practice "to support Lorenzo and his family." TFC lost 4-2 in Atlanta on Saturday, all but ending its slim hopes of making the playoffs. Prior to

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his

  • Canada, U.S. take women's hockey rivalry to B.C. in November

    CALGARY — Fresh off winning a women's world hockey championship, Canada will host archrival U.S. in Kelowna and Kamloops, B.C. in November. Games Nov. 15 in Kelowna and Nov. 17 in Kamloops are part of a Rivalry Series between the two countries this winter. Canada edged the U.S. 2-1 for the world title Sept. 4 in Herning, Denmark. The two countries will also meet Nov. 20 in Seattle as part of the seven-game series. Other dates and locations have yet to be announced. Canada went 3-1-1 against the

  • Wynn's goal is always to be disruptive and get to the opposing quarterback

    HAMILTON — The defensive formations and schemes in pro football are detailed and complicated but the ultimate goal for Dylan Wynn has never wavered. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive tackle's main priority, game in and game out, revolves around being disruptive, getting to the quarterback and making his life miserable "Isn't that the story about football, though," Wynn said with a smile. "That's what we've been told since we were kids. "That's why I love my job so much. I get to directly affect

  • Ottawa Senators sign forward Tyler Motte to one-year, $1.35-million contract

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Tyler Motte to a one-year, US$1.35-million contract. The 27-year-old registered 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) over 49 games with Vancouver last season before being shipped to the New York Rangers at the trade deadline. Motte was held without a point over nine regular-season games with the Rangers, but had two goals in 15 playoff contests as New York advanced to the Eastern Conference final. The native of St. Clair, Mich., was selected in