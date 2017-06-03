Tyler Holton strikes out 13 as Florida State defeats UCF 6-1

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) -- Tyler Holton pitched his second complete game of the season and Florida State defeated UCF 6-1 on Saturday to remain alive in the Tallahassee Regional of the NCAA baseball tournament.

The sophomore left-hander gave up just one run - none earned - with 13 strikeouts. It is his sixth double-digit strikeout game of the year, which is the first time a Seminoles' pitcher has accomplished that in 22 years.

Jackson Lueck and Taylor Walls homered for Florida State (40-21), which will face the loser of the Auburn-Tennessee Tech game on Sunday. Lueck put the Seminoles on the board in the third inning with a three-run homer and Walls, who also had two hits, had a solo shot in the fifth.

UCF, which was making its first NCAA appearance since 2012, ends the season 40-22. Brennan Bozeman had two hits and Chris Williams (5-4) gave up three runs in four innings to take the loss.