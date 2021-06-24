Tyler Herro, Heat assistants help out at scene of deadly South Florida condo collapse

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro and assistant coaches Chris Quinn and Eric Glass showed up to the scene of a deadly South Florida building collapse on Thursday to lend a hand.

A high-rise condominium in Surfside, Florida partially collapsed around 1:30 a.m. Thursday as many residents slept. The collapse left a pile of rubble and debris on the property after the front end of a 12-story wing came crashing down.

As of Thursday afternoon, one person was declared dead while 99 remained missing, according to Miami-Dade police. Rescuers pulled dozens of survivors from the rubble, but authorities fear that the death toll will rise significantly. What caused the building to collapse was not immediately clear.

According to the Associated Press, Herro, Quinn and Glass were working out at the nearby Heat facility Thursday morning when they heard there was a call for more hands. They loaded a truck with food, water and supplies and drove to the scene of the collapse. The trio then helped pass out supplies, and Herro spoke with frontline workers leading the rescue effort to thank them for their heroism.

Miami Heat player Tyler Herro and assistant coach Chris Quinn just arrived near scene of partially collapsed building in Surfside. Offloading water bottles, snacks out of a truck. Police PIO said Heat called to help out. pic.twitter.com/suflnZiHDK — Martin Vassolo (@martindvassolo) June 24, 2021

"This is 12 miles from our arena,” Heat vice president Steve Stowe told AP. “We heard about this, and our immediate reaction was that we had to find a way to help.”

Florida CFO and Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis said that teams of 10-12 rescuers have been working through the rubble in shifts to find survivors. They will continue to work into the night.

“They’re not going to stop just because of nightfall,” Patronis told Miami's WPLG. “They just may have a different path they pursue.”

Story continues

An aerial view showing a partially collapsed building in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, U.S., June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

More from Yahoo Sports: