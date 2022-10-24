Tyler Grasham, Ex-APA Talent Agent, Dead at 54

Ex-APA talent agent Tyler Grasham, who specialized in representing child actors like “Stranger Things” star Finn Wolfhard and Disney’s Cameron Boyce, died Friday due to cancer surrounded by loved ones, his business partner Chris Solomon confirmed to TheWrap Sunday. He was 54.

“Throughout Tyler’s career, he fostered brand new talent, shaping actors into the successful artists they are today,” a statement from the Encompass family read. “He had a true eye for gifted actors, and was able to land many ‘unknowns’ their first series regulars and/or leading roles in films over many years.

“Tyler was extraordinarily proud of his 5 years of full recovery and sobriety. He had become active in his local church, and volunteered at several charitable and recovery oriented organizations. Tyler had picked up several hobbies, one of which was to master bread making at the beginning of the pandemic. During the darkest days of Covid he delivered his homemade bread to anybody in need- strangers and friends alike.”

In October 2017, TheWrap reported that former actor Blaise Godbe Lipman accused Grasham of sexually assaulting him when he was in his late teens. One day later, the Agency for the Performing Arts (APA) fired Grasham and started an investigation into the accusation that the agent provided alcohol to the actor and sexually abused him when he was 17 or 18 years old. The following day, both Wolfhard and Boyce left the agency.

Amidst the height of the #MeToo movement, Lipman shared his own experience in a “me too” post on Facebook. Wolfhard, who was 14 years old at the time, recently revealed that he had no qualms about leaving the agency following the accusation.

“When I found that out, I was like, ‘Oh, absolutely fire him. That’s insane,'” Wolfhard told The Washington Post. “I felt so terrible for the people who were harmed by this person.”

In the coming months, TheWrap reported that there were numerous warning signs about his behavior with underage clients, according to insiders, including a complaint from one staffer about serving alcohol to them in an office nicknamed “Neverland” during a sexual harassment seminar in the fall of 2013.

Ultimately, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office declined to file charges in four cases brought against Grasham.

After a several-year sabbatical during which time he achieved full sobriety, Grasham started a new talent agency called Encompass Talent with Solomon.

“Even throughout his illness, in which he was optimistic he would overcome, his priority and passion was his business and clients,” the statement continued. “Tyler dealt with his health privately, never wanting his illness to hinder nor define him or his ability to cultivate talent. He loved his work and that never ceased to be his priority. Tyler has entrusted Chris Solomon with Encompass to continue the agency he loved dearly and worked so hard to start. Tyler has been an inspiration to many, proving that no matter what, it is never too late to transform your life for the better, and to make every day a great day.”

“Tyler was an incredible agent, friend and business partner,” Solomon said in a statement. “He will be dearly missed. I’m really proud of our clients and our accomplishments, and I look forward to growing the business and continuing our success.”

“Despite the challenges he faced in 2017, and his pure devotion and perseverance to rebuild his life is nothing short of inspiring,” the Encompass statement said. “He was incredibly proud of his clients, Encompass, and the new life he paved for himself.”

