Tyler, The Creator's GOLF le FLEUR* Drops 3 New Nail Polish Colors

Tyler, The Creator's label GOLF le FLEUR* continues to expand in the beauty space, following up on its inaugural fragrance and manicure releases with additional nail polish colors, nail finishes and a nail file.

Three new shades are added to the lineup, including "Blonde," a pastel lemon yellow; "Jade," a minty green; and "Rose," a cotton candy pink. All polishes are long-lasting, boasting a gloss finish, and are 13-free, non-toxic and cruelty-free. These colors can be complemented with either the Matte Top Coat or Glossy Top Coat for a different look. Adding to the collection is the Nail File, featuring a metal grit blade with a tortoiseshell handle complete with GOLF le FLEUR*'s branding in gold.

To celebrate the launch, Tyler, The Creator dropped a campaign video showcasing the "Rose" nail polish. Watch the clip down below and head over to GOLF le FLEUR*'s website to shop the nail collection priced from $20 USD for a single polish to $55 USD for a full set.