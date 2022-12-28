Tyler, The Creator Is Seeking Black Creatives to Work on le FLEUR*

Tyler, The Creator is asking fans for help on his le FLEUR* brand.

The musician took to Twitter to state the requirements for the roles. "Where are the young black: tailors, seamstresses, product developers, technical designers, pattern makers, designers," he wrote. "Send resume to: resume@lefleur.la :don't send bulls-it, no music, no wack ass graphics, no headshots, no fan art, straight to trash, serious inquiries only."

He reiterated he means business. "If your email has nothing to do with clothing, going straight to trash don't waste our time please," he added. He later clarified and encouraged those who apply to "add examples of your work in it too."

le FLEUR*, which was previously known as GOLF le FLEUR* up until recently, is an elevated apparel line consisting of Rico Puffer Jackets, mohair cardigans, sweater vests, leather work jackets, short-sleeved shirts, rounded-collared shirts, pleated trousers, nail polish, trunks, scarves, hair picks and more.

Check out Tyler, The Creator's announcement below.

