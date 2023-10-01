Tyler, The Creator’s Golf le Fleur Debuts at Thirteen Lune

Tyler, the Creator’s brand Golf le Fleur is off to a roaring start with its newest retail partner, Thirteen Lune.

“Le Fleur was the largest store launch we’ve had to date,” said Nyakio Grieco, Thirteen Lune’s cofounder, citing an 80 percent sell-through of the brand’s inventory and “much more to come.”

The brand’s eau de parfum, French Waltz, as well as a nail file, a hair pick and nail polishes debuted with the retailer on Friday. Prices range from $25 to $200.

For the multihyphenate, the Thirteen Lune partnership was “a natural thing,” Tyler, the Creator told WWD. “I hang out in that Larchmont [village] area a lot.”

Grieco added that fragrance is performing strongly for the retailer. She also carries other celebrity founded brands, like EleVen by Venus Williams and Pattern by Tracee Ellis Ross. She contended, though, that what resonates about those brands is having engaged founders.

“There may be rumbling about fatigue when it comes to celebrity brands, but all of our brands are founder-driven brands that come from a place of authenticity,” Grieco said. “People buy into people before they buy into product. Any brand we carry isn’t a celebrity brand, they’re founder-driven brands, and this is just another medium for these artists to celebrate their talent.”

To that end, Tyler, the Creator’s mission was to degender essential beauty products such as fragrances and nails. “When I made this perfume, I wanted to make something that reminded me of women I grew up with, but also that my homies would wear,” he said. “The idea of smells being feminine or masculine… it’s stupid to me, it’s just a smell.”

Click here to read the full article.