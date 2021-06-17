Tyler, the Creator’s New Album, ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ Out Next Week

Tyler, the Creator has announced his new album, “Call Me If You Get Lost,” is arriving June 25 via Columbia Records.

On Wednesday, the Odd Future alum put out “Lumberjack,” the album’s first song and video, running just under a minute and a half. In the self-directed video, Tyler gets his nails painted and endures a blizzard.

“Rolls-Royce pull up, Black boy hop out / Shoutout to my mother and my father, didn’t pull out,” Tyler raps in the song’s billowing chorus.

Tyler also hinted at the record last week by putting up billboards around the world in L.A., London, Paris, Berlin, Stockholm, Amsterdam, Sydney, Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver that referenced the album title and led fans to a phone number. The still-active hotline, (855)-444-8888, will tease fans with new messages in the coming days.

The album is the follow-up to his 2019 Grammy-winning concept album “IGOR,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200 and featured eight songs that charted on the Hot 100.

Tyler has a full summer ahead of him, headlining festivals including Outside Lands, Lollapalooza, Day N Vegas and more.

Earlier this year, Tyler released “Tell Me How,” an original new single featured in a Coca Cola commercial. The campaign and single mark the beginning of a year-long relationship between Tyler and Coke, according to Maurice Hamilton, CEO of The SMC Group, a rights procurement agency that brokered Tyler’s deal on behalf of Coca-Cola.

“Call Me If You Get Lost” will be accompanied by new merchandise and box sets including CDs, cassettes and posters.

