Tyler Christopher, ‘General Hospital’ Star, Dies at 50

Soap opera star Tyler Christopher, who starred on both “General Hospital” and “Days of Our Lives,” has died at 50.

The news was shared by”General Hospital” star Maurice Benard to his Instagram on Tuesday.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Tyler Christopher,” he wrote. “Tyler passed away this morning following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment.”

Benard added, “Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting. Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him.”

“General Hospital” executive producer Frank Valentini also posted about Tyler’s passing on Twitter. “I am heartbroken over the news of Tyler Christopher’s passing. He was kind, an incredible actor and a dear friend, who was beloved by our #GH family and fans of Nikolas Cassadine.” he wrote.

I am heartbroken over the news of Tyler Christopher’s passing. He was kind, an incredible actor and a dear friend, who was beloved by our #GH family and fans of Nikolas Cassadine. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/c3kGVKmhrh — Frank Valentini (@valentinifrank) October 31, 2023

Back in May of this year, the actor was arrested public intoxication at the Burbank Airport and was given a $250 fine. In 2019, Christopher was previously arrested for public intoxication in Martinsville, Indiana, after he passed out in the back of an Uber, according to TMZ.

