Tyler Badie records lone bright spot in loss by achieving a Mizzou football first

On the first play of Missouri’s third drive Saturday, running back Tyler Badie reeled in a catch from Connor Bazelak up the middle and took off towards the right sideline for a gain of 17 yards.

With that play in Mizzou’s 62-24 loss to Tennessee, Badie became the first player in Tigers program history to record 1,000 career rushing and receiving yards.

Mike Jones (1987-90), Ronnell Kayhill (1989-92), Jeremy Maclin (2007-08) and Jon Staggers (1967-69) are the only other Tigers to record over 500 yards in both categories.

Badie, a senior, finished the afternoon with 41 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on 21 attempts, along with three receptions for 27 yards though, marking one of his least productive games this season.

Saturday brings Badie’s career marks to 1,594 rushing yards and 1,022 receiving yards.