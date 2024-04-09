Tyla Looks Like a Work of ‘Art’ in Distressed Corset for Performance on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

Tyla’s ensemble on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Monday was wholly evocative of the song she performed. The Grammy winner sang “Art” from her debut, self-titled album. Tyla performed the same evening Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made an appearance on the late-night talk show.

For the performance, the South African singer fashioned a corseted top with exposed bands of fabric in an earthy tone. Tyla’s miniskirt mimicked her top, but also featured bands of fabric flowing by her legs. She wore her hair in long braids, and coordinated with a pair of sturdy heels.

Tyla performs on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on April 8.

Tyla’s star catapulted following the 2024 Grammy Awards. The singer took home her first Grammy for Best African Music Performance for her song “Water,” off the same album. At the awards show, Tyla also made a name for herself among fashion fans.

The singer wore a custom Versace gown and René Caovilla heels to the awards show. Her look was curated by Lee Trigg, with hair styled by Louis Souvestre and makeup by Matthew Fishman. The mint green gown featured cutouts and sheer paneling with shimmering detail throughout.

Outside of fashion, Tyla is making a name for herself, leveraging her newfound superstardom for business partnerships and collaborations. In February, the singer starred in Gap’s spring 2024 campaign. More recently, Tyla fronts Alo Yoga’s latest collaborative partnership with Beats by Dr. Dre: the Beats x Alo Special Edition Fit Pro true wireless earphones.

Beats and Alo tapped the singer to star in the campaign, which features Tyla experiencing an immersive sensory journey. The video for the campaign was filmed in the Bahamas and features Tyla’s song “Safer.” Following the campaign, Tyla was also featured in a conversation on the power of music in wellness practices, recorded at Apple Williamsburg with Apple Music radio show host Nadeska Alexis.

“Partnering with Beats and Alo has been a dream collaboration for me,” Tyla said. “I’m so excited to join forces on this campaign and share a product I personally rely on day in [and] day out.”

