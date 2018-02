Canada’s performance at PyeongChang was different than what we’re used to seeing. There was no men’s hockey gold, a heartbreak loss in women’s hockey, and no curling medal whatsoever.

However, the medal count was unprecedented, Canada featured a potent mix of old and new faces, and the Games were saturated with great stories to be told.

Our Nick Ashbourne sums ups Canada’s experience at the Olympics from its highs to its lows in the video above.